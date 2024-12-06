Dalgliesh viewers saying the same thing as Channel 5 drama returns

Channel 5's popular detective drama Dalgliesh made its anticipated return on Thursday night with its third season – and fans have given their verdict on social media.

Starring Bertie Carvel, the 1970s-set series follows Commander Adam Dalgliesh as he investigates highly-charged cases across England.

WATCH: Bertie Carvel stars in Dalgliesh

It's safe to say fans were pleased to have the drama back on their screens and heaped praise on the opening episode. One person wrote: "Chuffed to have #Dalgliesh back - excellent series," while another added: "Brilliant first episode to series 3."

A third fan penned: "A dead archdeacon, a priest under the shadow of scandal, and late 70s furniture. Here for it. #Dalgliesh," while another commented: "Love this show. Bring it on."

© Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited / New Pictures Copyright Bertie Carvel stars in the drama

The six-part series tells three stories from author PD James's book series, with the first episode derived from Death in Holy Orders, which is told over two episodes and sees Dalgliesh investigate the murder of a senior churchman in West Sussex.

In the episode, the arrival of Archdeacon Matthew Crampton ruffled some feathers with residents of St Anselm's Seminary, who disapprove of their new trustee's modern approach and plans to sell its valuable assets.

© Channel 5 Broadcasting Limited / New Pictures Copyright Fans praised the returning show

The synopsis continues: "Next morning, following a bitter argument in church, the archdeacon is found dead at the altar. Commander Dalgliesh and DS Tarrant arrive to investigate. They find that nearly everyone here has a personal grievance with the deceased archdeacon. And several have lied about their movements last night.

"As accusations fly around St Anselm's, the residents are shocked by another death."

© Christopher Barr / Dalg3 Productions Ltd / Channel 5 Carlyss Peer plays Kate Miskin

The second story, also told over two episodes, is adapted from Cover Her Face, in which Dalgliesh travels to Essex to investigate a murder in the Essex home of a very wealthy family with connections to the government.

© Christopher Barr / Channel 5 The drama is adapted from PD James's book series

The third and final story, adapted from Devices and Desires, sees the detective look into a terrorist plot against a nuclear power station on the Kent coast.

Dalgliesh continues on Friday 6 December at 9pm on Channel 5.