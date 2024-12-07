Stranger Things and Dynasty star Mark Withers dies at 77 after cancer battle

Actor Mark Withers, known for his roles in Stranger Things and Dynasty, has passed away at the age of 77. His daughter, Jessie Withers, confirmed the news on Friday, revealing he had been battling pancreatic cancer.

In a statement to Variety, Jessie paid tribute to her father, saying he faced his illness with "strength and dignity". She added that his warmth, humour, and dedication to his craft will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Mark's career spanned decades, with appearances in some of television's most beloved series. He brought a memorable presence to every role, no matter how small.

A career in television

© Netflix Mark Withers in Stranger Things

Mark first rose to fame in 1981 when he appeared in Dynasty, playing Ted Dinard, the boyfriend of Steve Carrington. His character's storyline was pivotal, touching on themes of acceptance and representation in prime-time television.

Later, he joined the cast of Stranger Things in its first season, portraying Coroner Gary. Although his role was brief, his performance contributed to the eerie and mysterious tone of the hit Netflix series.

Mark also appeared in several other iconic TV shows during the 1980s, including Magnum, P.I., Wonder Woman, Dallas, and The Dukes of Hazzard. Each appearance showcased his versatility and ability to leave a lasting impression.

Soap opera success

© CBS Studios Mark Withers in Dynasty

From 1986 to 1987, Mark appeared in eight episodes of Days of Our Lives as Coach Locke. His time on the long-running soap opera solidified his place as a dependable character actor.

He also had guest roles on other popular series like Matlock and The Love Boat, cementing his reputation as a familiar face on American television.

A legacy remembered

© CBS Studios Mark Withers in Dynasty

Beyond his acting career, Mark was known for his dedication to his craft and his colleagues. Jessie shared that her father was admired for his professionalism and ability to bring depth to every role.

"Mark's enduring talent and commitment to the industry will be fondly remembered by colleagues, friends, and fans alike," Jessie said in her tribute.

A private life

© Netflix Mark Withers was a very private man

Mark kept his personal life largely out of the spotlight, focusing instead on his career. He is survived by his daughter Jessie and his extended family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Fans and former co-stars have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of working with Mark. Many have praised his kindness and the impact he had on the industry.

One social media user wrote: "Rest in peace Mark Withers, our Gary." Another added: "Today's Bye-ography: Mark Withers (1947-2024)."

Mark Withers leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and a career that spanned over four decades. While he may no longer be with us, his work will continue to entertain and inspire audiences for years to come.