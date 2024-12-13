Craig Melvin admits he's 'freaking out' as he gets unusually flustered on Today

Craig Melvin is normally full of composure so when he confessed he's panicking on Today on Friday, viewers were eager to know more.

The host sat between Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones when he announced he was feeling the pressure over the upcoming holidays.

While introducing a segment discussing shipping deadlines, Craig threw his hands into the air and said he was "freaking out," about it.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrations for Craig Melvin go wrong on Today as they try to drink whiskey

Hoda looked on edge too as it was revealed there was very little time left to get organized.

Craig had a lot of questions as he appeared to have left things to the last minute.

Craig is in a panick over holiday prep with his family

Given he's been in Paris on assignment recently and his wife, broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, has a hectic work schedule, the couple don't have much time on their hands.

That being said, they're used to juggling their careers and family life with their two young children, Delano and Sybil.

Craig will be looking forward to some well-deserved time off with his loved ones at their home in Connecticut.

He and wife Lindsay have hectic work schedules

He has a big year ahead of him as he takes over from Hoda who is leaving Today.

She announced her departure in September and it's been an emotional few months as she creeps nearer to her last day in January.

© NBC Craig is taking over from Hoda

At the time, Hoda said: "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new. I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

She plans to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, and Hope.

© @hodakotb Instagram She wants to spend more time with family

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she said. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

Craig and his family are excited for his promotion and when news broke, Lindsay shared an emotional tribute to her husband.

Craig with his family

"My heart is honestly bursting. Craig Melvin - I am so proud of you and so beyond grateful for the man you are."

Her lengthy post ended: "I love you, I love your Today Show family, I'm beyond grateful to be along on this ride."