Dylan Dreyer's dreams are coming true as she makes long-awaited announcement away from Today

Dylan Dreyer was in a joyous mood on Monday when she delighted fans with a life update away from her role on Today.

The TV host – who is also a busy mom to three young boys — took to social media to make an announcement.

Alongside a photo of a book titled, A Peak Out of Your Window, she excitedly wrote: "Tomorrow is the day!!"

Dylan continued: "You know how sometimes the little things make you the most proud? I’ve been wanting to make a Lift the Flap book because they were always my kids’ favorite books when they were little."

She then revealed: "I had dreams of turning my little phrase “a peek out your window” into that book. Tomorrow that dream comes true. I hope you love it as much as I do! (And Misty the Cloud makes an appearance too…my other favorite dream!)"

Fans said they couldn't wait to get their hands on her latest creation, and shared their love for her other books.

Peek Out of Your Window already has the seal of approval from Dylan's kids, especially her youngest, Rusty.

Ahead of the holidays, Dylan shared a snippet from family life in New York where they'd just received a copy of the book ahead of its official release on January 7.

"When my new book arrives yesterday and it’s already Rusty’s favorite," she wrote along with a photo of her son eagerly flicking through the book. "I couldn’t be prouder!! Thank you as always for supporting me in this little passion project!!"

Speaking to HELLO! about her books, she said: "I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

She revealed it was her family who inspired the creative career path: "I never really thought about a children's book either.

"But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those.

"We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there."