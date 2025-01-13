The Traitors star breaks silence over fellow contestant following tense show feud

The Traitors season three co-stars have shared their support for one another following an acrimonious relationship during their time in the hit BBC show.

Livi Dean and Freddie Fraser had a televised fall out on the show after Livi accused Freddie of being a Traitor, only for Freddie to accuse her of being in a clique alongside Tyler, Leanne and Leon, and claiming that one of the four has to be a Traitor to continuing push his name as a suspect.

WATCH: Things get heated between Freddie and Livi on The Traitors

The pair argued on the show - which viewers took to X to discuss, particularly due to the irony that the pair were actually both Faithfuls - but it appears that it is all water under the bridge after the pair have reunited in the outside world.

After Livi received some backlash for her suspicions against Freddie, he defended her on Instagram, writing: "I'm close with everyone from the castle and Livvy is one of the nicest, down to earth people in there, she's one of a kind! You guys only see a small snippet from the day and when people have suspicions on each other it can become intense but we all still have love for each other." Livi shared the post, adding: "The brother I never had."

© BBC / Studio Lambert Freddie accused Livi of being in a clique

Livi spoke about her reaction to finding out that Freddie wasn't a Traitor on Loose Woman, saying: "I felt awful of course. He definitely went through it, and it was a lot, and he deserved a break. Do you know what? Coming out of the show, I was actually quite confident, and I felt like we had such fun times, and we all got on as a whole, me and Freddie after that scene, like we literally hugged it out.

"And I said, what an amazing person I thought he was, I just thought he was a traitor. So I felt confident, there’s so many happy times that we had, I’m actually quite a positive person on the outside world, and it is a game so, of course, they’re going to edit it. And I guess me being an emotional person was good for the entertainment, so it was difficult to watch back to say the least."

© BBC Livi believed that Freddie was a traitor

The star admitted that she was relieved to have left the show when she did, where she was 'murdered' by the Traitors. Posting about her time on the show, she wrote: "As much as I have loved this journey… I was so ready to go!

"Thank you so much to all the love and support, I will never forget how much it has meant to me. I want to wish the rest of the players all the best in the game."

She added a warning to fans of the show to remember that they are watching a game, which was perhaps alluding to online negativity surrounding the show.

Livi continued: "As I write this I want to remind you all it is a game and it’s so hard to spot the traitors. I have to say… if the traitors were unknown to the public as well as us faithfuls in the castle, I know that we would all get a feel of how hard it is to discover the traitors. But having viewers privilege makes it so easy for judgements on mistakes made.

Freddie and Livi are now good friends

"I want to end this incredible journey by saying that I’m so grateful to have the most amazing friendships with each and every player in the game."