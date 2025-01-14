Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Justin Baldoni's 'awkward' moment with Britney Spears resurfaces: 'Did I just harass her?'
Justin Baldoni; Britney Spears

Justin Baldoni's 'awkward' moment with Britney Spears resurfaces: 'Did I just harass her?'

The actor is currently in the midst of a lawsuit pertaining to It Ends With Us

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
In the wake of the ongoing lawsuit against him, Justin Baldoni's history in the entertainment industry has become a major talking point in recent weeks.

Now, social media netizens have resurfaced an interview clip from 2017 where the actor spoke about his tenure as Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin from 2014 to 2019.

In January 2017, Justin, 40, spoke with Fuse about the show, and was specifically asked about his favorite guest star on the hit CW satirical telenovela.

His pick? Britney Spears, who made a cameo as herself in the season two episode "Chapter Twenty-Seven" back in 2015, although their interaction was far from perfect.

"The guest star that I was most excited to work with was Britney Spears. And then, it turned out I didn't get to work with her," he revealed. "There were zero scenes with Rafael and Britney Spears, probably at her request."

Justin embarrassingly recalled jokingly tweeting out to the superstar singer that when she came on set, he wanted to surprise her with a cut-out from her Las Vegas residency.

Actor Justin Baldoni attends AOL Build Presents: "Jane The Virgin" at AOL Studios In New York on May 20, 2016 in New York City.© Getty Images
Justin starred as Rafael Solano on "Jane the Virgin" for five seasons

"I had tweeted her that I was gonna bring a poster from her Live in Las Vegas tour to set. And I didn't do that, because I don't have one, I was joking. But I think she thought I was serious."

He went on to gush about being a "huge Britney Spears fan in high school," quipping: "What adolescent boy wasn't?" noting that she had proclaimed she was a fan of the show.

The dad-of-two recalled another incident with the singer that ended more awkwardly, as he and other members of the cast showed up on set to watch her film her scenes.

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016© Getty Images
Britney was a guest star on a 2015 episode of "Jane the Virgin"

"I had tweeted her, and she had tweeted me back, and I had gone up to her. In my mind we're friends," he remembered before breaking into nervous laughter and quietly admitting: "We weren't!"

He excitedly went up to her and "gave her a big hug," but it didn't go down well, as he remembered her meekly responding and "I think that I scared her."

"I had this awkward moment of like, 'Did I just harass Britney Spears?' And I look back and my co-stars are laughing," Justin recalled of the scene. "So that was a good time."

Justin Baldoni at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
"I had this awkward moment of like, 'Did I just harass Britney Spears?' And I look back and my co-stars are laughing."

Justin currently is maintaining a low public profile, ever since allegations of sexual misconduct and a reputation to malign her reputation were levied by his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

Blake filed a lawsuit alleging the director and his production team made derogatory comments about her appearance while on set, and also launched a campaign with his publicists to present her as being in the wrong on the film's promotional trail.

In turn, Justin and his publicists sued the New York Times, which published the initial report and lawsuit on the case, claiming the publication "defamed them" with their article, seeking $250 million in damages. 

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively kiss on the set of It Ends with Us on January 12, 2024© Getty Images
The actor is in the midst of a lawsuit involving "It Ends With Us"

Later this month, Justin will be celebrating his 41st birthday, coincidentally exactly eight years after his conversation with Fuse was published, although he has remained off social media since December 2024.

