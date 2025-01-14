The Chase star reveals how much he earns from ITV show compared to day job

The Chase star Shaun Wallace has revealed that he earns ten times more money as a Chaser compared to his day job as a barrister.

In an interview with The Times, Shaun – who is nicknamed The Dark Destroyer – got candid about the huge increase in his earnings since joining the popular quiz show and revealed that his TV work makes up 70 per cent of his salary, which is well into the "six-zero territory".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Chase fans furious over Jenny Ryan question and say the ‘game is rigged’

When asked how much he earned in 2024, criminal barrister Shaun said: "A lot. That's all I'll say. How many zeros? Well into six-zero territory and my earnings have increased massively since I've started working in TV. I got paid well as a barrister but I'm now earning about ten times the amount I was before."

Shaun Wallace earns ten times more thanks to his TV career

The 64-year-old continued: "I still practise, though, so I have a dual income. Probably 70 per cent of my income comes from my TV work and 30 per cent from the legal side. Everything changed when I won Mastermind in 2004. Not just my finances, my whole life."

The professional quizzer, who hails from Brent in northwest London, also revealed that his most extravagant purchase is a pair of shoes. "I spend about two or three thousand pounds on a pair of shoes and I've got a whole wardrobe full of them," explained the TV star, revealing that he has spent around £50,000 on handmade shoes. "I'm not name-checking the brand so they send me a free pair, I don't want a free pair. I want to pay my own way in life, thank you," he added.

© Anthony Devlin Shaun was called to the bar in 1984

Reflecting on his upbringing, Shaun revealed that he is "far, far better off" than his mum and dad, who worked hard as a state-registered nurse and Heinz factory worker, respectively. "Things were fine growing up, my mum and dad worked hard. They never made us go without," he said.

Shaun was called to the bar in 1984 and has enjoyed a successful career as a defence lawyer. Five years after winning Mastermind in 2004, on which he chose FA Cup Finals as his specialist subject, Shaun made his debut on The Chase as one of the original Chasers alongside Mark Labbett.

© ITV Shaun is nicknamed The Dark Destroyer on the show

Explaining how his law background helps him in his role as a Chaser, Shaun told The University of Law in 2019: "I don't see being on the Chase as being challenging itself and that I suppose that is attributed to my training as a Barrister, which has taught me to remain calm under pressure and to think quickly on my feet."

© ITV Bradley Walsh hosts the hit ITV quiz show

Revealing how he prepares for each show, he added: "I revise at least 2 hours every single day in preparation for the Chase by keeping myself up to date on contemporary and everyday things."