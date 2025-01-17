The Chase sees biggest win in show's history as players walk away with 'life-changing' money

ITV's The Chase delivered one of its most unforgettable episodes as contestants Karen and Ian secured a jaw-dropping £100,000 prize.

The victory marks the biggest win in the show's 16-year history, leaving viewers and host Bradley Walsh stunned.

The epic showdown

Karen and Ian faced off against Paul Sinha, better known as The Sinnerman, in a tense final chase. Paul, a seasoned quizzer with a background as both a doctor and comedian, gave the game his all but fell short in the final moments.

The decisive question came when host Bradley Walsh asked: "Lesley Manville played the widow Cathy in what BBC sitcom?" Paul guessed Last of the Summer Wine, but his answer was incorrect.

Karen and Ian were also unable to answer, but Paul failed to regain his footing, and time ran out before he could correct his mistake.

An unforgettable reaction

As the buzzer sounded, Karen and Ian were declared the winners of the £100,000 pot, with each contestant walking away with £50,000. Karen was visibly shocked, whispering: "Oh my God!" as she struggled to process the life-changing victory.

Even Bradley was left speechless, commenting on the narrow win: "That was close. Six attempts to push back, only two executed. The chaser needed one."

A historic achievement

Karen and Ian's win now stands as one of the largest in the show's history. In 2023, The Chase saw another record-breaking moment when three contestants split £120,000, each taking home £40,000 after defeating Mark Labbett.

The show has had other memorable wins, including a £100,000 victory in 2018 shared by Gayna, Tim, Luca, and Diane. Meanwhile, Eden, a 20-year-old contestant, holds the record for the largest single-player win after taking home £75,000 in 2021.

Viewers react to the huge win

Fans of the show flooded social media with their reactions to the dramatic episode. "That was the most intense game ever. I can't believe they won!" one viewer wrote.

Another added: "Karen and Ian deserve every penny—what an amazing performance!"

The record-breaking episode reaffirms why The Chase remains one of ITV's most popular shows. Its mix of tense gameplay, witty banter, and nail-biting finales keeps viewers coming back for more.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV and is available to stream on ITVX.