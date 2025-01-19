The Chase 'cancelled' and pulled off ITV in major schedule shakeup

Fans of The Chase will be disappointed next week as the popular ITV quiz show will be taken off air to make way for a special broadcast.

The long-running programme, hosted by Bradley Walsh, will be temporarily removed from its regular 5pm slot on Monday, 20 January. Instead, ITV will air live coverage of Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration.

ITV's coverage of Trump's inauguration

ITV News broadcaster Tom Bradby will present the two-hour special live from Washington, D.C., as Trump is sworn in for another term. The former US president secured victory over Kamala Harris in the November elections, succeeding Joe Biden.

The scheduling shake-up means that viewers will miss out on their daily dose of quizzing action, as the Chasers, including Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, and Anne Hegerty, take an unscheduled break from screens.

Other ITV schedule changes

The shake-up will also impact Deal Or No Deal, which will move an hour earlier. Stephen Mulhern's game show will now air at 3pm instead of its usual 4pm slot.

Regular ITV viewers have voiced their frustration on social media platform X. One fan wrote: "No The Chase on Monday? What am I supposed to do at 5pm?"

Another shared their disappointment, saying: "I was looking forward to it all weekend, and now it's not on because of the inauguration!"

A third added: "Why does The Chase have to make way for this? Move it to a later slot instead!"

When will The Chase return?

Fans will be relieved to know that The Chase will return to its usual slot the following day, Tuesday, 21 January.

The popular quiz show, which has been a staple of ITV's schedule for over a decade, continues to attract millions of viewers with its fast-paced gameplay and challenging questions.

Despite the temporary disruption, viewers can look forward to seeing contestants go head-to-head with formidable Chasers in the hopes of walking away with a cash prize.

The Chase usually airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV and is available to stream on ITVX.