Why NCIS: Sydney season two has been postponed by CBS

NCIS: Sydney season two's premiere has been postponed by CBS.

Season one was a success for the franchise on CBS but season two's release had been pushed back after the network chose to air a Grammys special.

NCIS: Sydney‘s return was scheduled to return on Friday, January 31, but will now air on Friday, February, 7, at 8/7c. Fire Country and S.W.A.T. are still set to air new episodes on January 31, at 9/8c and 10/9c respectively.

Trailer for NCIS: Sydney season two

The series became Paramount+'s most-watched Australian series, and season two will continue to follow Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her Australian Federal Police counterpart, Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey (Todd Lasance) as they join forces to keep naval crimes at bay in Sydney.

Season one reached over 10.2 million viewers on linear in the US and became the number one new series of the fall in the 2023-2024 season.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+/CBS Studios Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim Dempsey and Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey

But the season ended on a huge cliffhanger with the shocking revelation that Department of Defense's Rankin was connected to the attempted kidnapping of JD's son from his ninth birthday party.

The logline for the first episode of season two reads: "The team commits to do whatever it takes to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson's chaotic first day as boss."

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ NCIS: Sydney premiered in 2023

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth of six shows within the NCIS universe, which began in 2003 when the original show, with Mark Harmon, launched via a backdoor pilot from JAG.

In the years since, the universe has expanded to include NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawaiʻi, NCIS: Sydney and NCIS: Origins.

© Getty Images Beyonce has been nominated for 11 Grammys in 2025

The CBS Grammys special, hosted by Nischelle Turner, will take viewers behind the scenes of music's biggest night to find out exactly what goes into making the annual ceremony.

It will also "highlight stories of heroism and community response to the wildfire crisis, with information about the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, a charitable fund created by the Recording Academy and MusiCare".

The 2025 Grammy Awards will see Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish go up against each other for Album of the Year.

When the nominations were announced Beyonce became the most-nominated artist in Grammys history, earning herself 11 nods this year including her first nominations in the country music categories for her album Cowboy Carter.

Charli XCX follows closely behind with nine nominations for her hit album Brat, and Billie bagged seven nominations. Sabrina entered the Grammys race for the first time with six nominations, equalling Taylor Swift who also picked up six.