Out There viewers issue same demand after watching Martin Clunes' new thriller

Viewers who have binge-watched all six episodes of ITV's new thriller, Out There, have taken to social media with the same demand.

Martin Clunes stars in the show as Monmouthshire farmer Nathan Williams, whose son Johnny (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) becomes entangled in a dangerous county lines drug-dealing gang when he's pressured to look after a supply of cannabis.

WATCH: Martin Clunes stars in the trailer for Out There

While only three episodes have aired on ITV1 so far, the entire boxset is available to stream on ITVX – and fans who have already watched the remaining three episodes have demanded a second season.

Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: "I want another series of #OutThere! Absolutely brilliant. Martin Clunes is sublime in it," while another added: "Just finished #OutThere & no spoilers but surely there will be series 2."

© ITV Martin Clune stars as Nathan Williams in Out There

A third viewer asked: "I have just watched the whole of #Outthere. Is there going to be Series 2?? Loved the acting in this, Martin Clunes is fab, but the lad who plays his son - fantastic," while another agreed, adding: "#OutThere excellent drama, we need season 2 please."

As it stands, ITV has yet to reveal whether the show will return with a second season. However, it seems lead star Martin is keen to continue the story. Speaking about the show's timely nature with the recent implementation of inheritance tax on farms, the actor told RadioTimes.com: "The family we're portraying would be affected. We need to write that into series 2."

"It's a threat, it's a threat to your land. And when you've invested in that land, every foot of fence has been repaired or broken bow trimmed off a tree, or whatever, gate fixed, style fixed... you have an ownership of it, and if that comes under threat, it's horrid, really horrid," he added.

© Warren Orchard Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Johnny

For those yet to watch the show, it follows farmer Nathan Williams, who is a single parent to his teenage son Johnny (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) following the death of his wife, Sabine, two years earlier. "Nathan is uniquely placed and possesses enough pent-up energy to take on the gangs that threaten to engulf his son," teases the synopsis.

It continues: "Consequently, he embarks on a personal journey that will take him ever further out of his comfort zone into a dark alternative world as he fights to protect his family, his homestead and his legacy. He’s missed all the clues that the country idyll around him has been fatally compromised, contaminated by waves of criminality spreading and mutating virus-like from the city."

© ITV Fans are hoping for a second season

It continues: "Now Nathan must accept that the rustic atmosphere of his childhood is long gone, replaced by something altogether more perilous. And the only way for Nathan to survive in this brave new world is to learn the rules and fight back."

Out There is available to stream on ITVX.