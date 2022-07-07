Dylan Dreyer details tough journey with her young family that leaves fellow parents lost for words The Today star is such a trooper!

Dylan Dreyer has revealed her long and testing travel route to Lake Tahoe ahead of the American Century Championship, which involved all three of her young children.

The Today star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from their travels, which included driving to their destination in the early hours of the morning.

She wrote alongside several candid snapshots: "Getting to Lake Tahoe for @acchampionship is always an adventure! Glowing blue lights on a reverse red eye, limo from Reno to @harrahstahoe at 1am, but we’re here!! Can’t wait to get some practice at @edgewoodtahoe tomorrow before the big event!"

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer reveals son Rusty's cute milestone

Fans were full of praise for the star, with many left wondering how she does it all. "Where do you find the energy? You also just hosted the Fourth of July Today show," one wrote, while another commented: "That's got to be tough. Have a great time." A third added: "This grandma so admires you. You're so strong doing it all with a smile. You’ll look back one day and wish you were doing all over again. Enjoy!"

Earlier in the week, Dylan shared a picture of herself preparing for the big trip, which saw her folding up lots of tiny outfits for all three of her sons, alongside an image of her husband Brian Fichera's slightly different - and less organised - approach to packing.

Dylan Dreyer revealed her long journey with her young family - and fans were left in awe

Dylan is mom to sons Calvin, Oliver and baby Rusty, who recently turned nine months.

The family live in an apartment in New York City, close to the Today studios. When Dylan announced the news that she was expecting her third child, fans rushed to tell her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home, but after welcoming baby number three, Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three sons

The boys share a room and it looks like so much fun with bunk beds and an array of toys. Dylan often shares the realities of parenting on her Instagram feed and recently she shared this story with her followers.

She wrote: "I came home from work late tonight and Calvin asked if he could still watch tv. I said no because it’s late and it’s time for bed. We can read a book. He said 'we can either watch tv or I’m going to put all the chairs down.' I said 'go ahead!' He told me they have to stay that way until morning. Done deal. Now everyone is asleep. #parentingwin #calvinthinkshewon."

The Today star with husband Brian Fichera

Fellow parents were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Yep, pick your battles right. You're a good mama," while another wrote: "Aww. I think you definitely won the battle." A third added: "You do what you gotta do to get the kids to bed!!!!"

