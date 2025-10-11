Where The Lost Boys stars are today – including multi-billionaire leading lady

October is for spooky Halloween movies, both old and new. If you're in the mood for a throwback horror film, The Lost Boys may be the film for you. The 1987 comedy horror film became a cult classic. It follows teenage brothers who move to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, which just happens to be a safe haven for vampires. The Lost Boys, directed by Joel Schumacher, launched several actors into stardom, including Corey Feldman, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jami Gertz.

Since the horror-comedy film premiered, many of its cast have gone on to have very successful careers. And one of The Lost Boys stars is now a multi-billionaire with a net worth eclipsing the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and George Clooney. So, before you rewatch one of your favorite Halloween throwbacks, find out where the stars of The Lost Boys are today.

1/ 10 © Getty Images Kiefer Sutherland Probably the most well known actor to come out of The Lost Boys, Kiefer Sutherland went on to have a successful career in Hollywood. As the son of Hollywood icon Donald Sutherland, Kiefer, 58, starred as Jack Bauer in Fox's drama series 24 for nine years. Before appearing in 24 in 2001, the actor was in movies like Flatlines, The Three Musketeers, and Dark City. Most recently, Kiefer narrated the Apple TV+ docuseries John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial. He is dad to two kids, Sarah, 37, and Jude, 37.



2/ 10 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jami Gertz Jami Gertz, who also starred in the short lived sitcom Square Pegs, played Star in The Lost Boys. While she still acts, Jami mainly focuses on other ventures. She married businessman, Tony Kessler, in 1989. After their marriage, the couple became co-owners of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and went on to hold a minority stake in the MLB's Milwaukee Brewers. The couple made their debut on the billionaire list in 2015 with a net worth of $1 billion. And according to Celebritynetworth.com, Jami and Tony have a combined net worth of $8 billion. Beyond the couple's professional endeavors, Jami and Tony are also known for their philanthropy. They co-founded the Painted Turtle Camp, which provides a camping experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses, and have been recognized as top celebrity donors to various causes.



3/ 10 © Variety via Getty Images Jason Patric In The Lost Boys, Jason Patric played Michael, the older brother who moves to Santa Carla. Off screen, he also came from a Hollywood family. Jason's grandfather is Jackie Gleason, an old school actor known as "The Great One." After appearing in The Lost Boys, he went on to act alongside Robert DeNiro in Sleepers. Jason recently starred in Law & Order: Organized Crime as Detective Tim McKenna.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Corey Haim Corey Haim played the little brother in The Lost Boys. And while he was only 16 in the film, it was his sixth movie role. After his appearance in the horror comedy, Corey went on to star in a reality show alongside his Lost Boys co-star, Corey Feldman, called The Two Coreys. Unfortunately, Corey Haim passed away in 2010 at the age of 38 due to natural causes following decades of substance abuse.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Corey Feldman The other Corey – Corey Feldman – played Edgar Frog in The Lost Boys. He'd already starred in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Gremlins, The Goonies, and Stand By Me. Corey appeared in The Two Coreys with Corey Haim. While he was a major child star, Corey Feldman has pulled back as he aged. He became outspoke about the sexual abuse of child stars in Hollywood. Corey appeared on the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars with his professional partner, Jenna Johnson, but was eliminated during the second week of the competition.

6/ 10 © Getty Images Edward Herrmann Edward Hermann played the villain in The Lost Boys. He was the head vampire and had a heated desire to turn Michael and Sam into vampire children. And while Edward sent shivers down viewers' spines in the horror-comedy film, he was already a well-known actor before its release. He was nominated for multiple Emmy awards for his portrayal of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The actor, who passed away in 2014 after a battle with brain cancer, was best known for his role in Gilmore Girls. Edward played the stern and lovable Richard Gilmore.



7/ 10 © Getty Images Jamison Newlander The other Frog brother in The Lost Boys was played by Jamison Newlander. While he continued to do a bit of work in the entertainment industry, his career is defined mostly by The Lost Boys. Jamison is active in the horror festival circuit and hosts a podcast.

8/ 10 © Getty Images Brooke McCarter The Frog brothers (played by Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander) killed Paul, who was played by Brooke McCarter in The Lost Boys. A little over a decade after the release of the horror-comedy movie, Brooke retired to focus on his family. And in 2015, he passed away at the age of 52 from a genetic liver disorder.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Alex Winter Alex Winter had a small role in The Lost Boys. And, it was one of his last roles too. Alex 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, which defined his career. But since then, he shifted to directing, best known for the film Deep Web.