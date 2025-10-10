Sarah Jessica Parker's epic throwback to '80s sitcom will blow your mind

Sarah Jessica Parker's breakout role was as Patty Greene in the CBS sitcom Square Pegs. Since then, she's become a household name, starring in the iconic Sex and the City series, Hocus Pocus, and Divorce. But, her 20 episodes on SquarePegs launched her into stardom. The sitcom followed Sarah Jessica as Patty and her friend Lauren Hutchinson, who were two awkward teenage girls desperate to fit in at their high school. In 1983, Square Pegs was nominated for an Emmy and Sarah Jessica was nominated for a Young Artist Award.
While SJP is definitely the biggest name to come out of Square Pegs, the show tugs at many fans' nostalgia. So, where is the rest of the cast of the iconic '80s sitcom now? From Amy Linker to Jami Gertz, HELLO! dug into the past to find where each actor ended up.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica quickly bounced back after SquarePegs was cancelled. The actress starred in the 1984 movie Footloose, in the TV series A Year in the Life, and of course in HBO's comedy drama series Sex and the City. Sarah Jessica has become ubiquitous with Carrie Bradshaw – starring as her in two Sex and the City films and in the revival series And Just Like That…
Amy Linker played Sarah Jessica's friend Lauren Hutchinson on Square Pegs. She wore fake braces and even a fat suit in order to appear less attractive than she actually was for the character. Like Sarah Jessica, Amy was nominated for a Young Artist Award for her work on the show. After the show was cancelled, Amy voiced an animated character on the Mister T series.
But, since the '80s, Amy has mainly stayed out of the entertainment industry. She studied French at Wellesley College and graduated in 1989 and in 2012, she got her Master of Social Work from the University of Southern California. Amy now works as a psychotherapist."
Unlike Sarah Jessica and Amy, Tracy Nelson played a cool girl on Square Pegs. She starred as Jennifer DiNuccio in the sitcom and was the quintessential shallow Valley girl. Tracy came from a family of performers, with everyone from her parents to her great-grandparents acting in some way. Throughout the '80s and '90s, she made regular guest appearances on TV series like Will & Grace, Seinfeld, and 7th Heaven.
Tracy has survived three kinds of cancer – stage two Hodgkin's lymphoma, thyroid cancer, and breast cancer. Her experiences led her to become active in the cancer research community.
Jami Gertz
On Square Pegs, Jami Gertz played Muffy B. Tepperman, a very preppy student who also happened to be the chairwoman of the Pep Committee, head of the Morals Club, chair of the Science Fair Committee, and a member of the Future Nurses of America. While Peggy and Lauren desperately wanted to fit in, Muffy just wanted to be successful.
Jami went on to have small roles in TV shows throughout the '80s and '90s. In 2009, she starred as Marlo Klein, the wife of Ari Gold's business partner, in HBO's Entourage. And in 2011, Jami had a small part in Modern Family. The actress married private equity investor Tony Ressler in 1989. The couple has three sons.