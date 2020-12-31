10 surprising facts about the Kardashian children you might not know

The Kardashian family is arguably one of the most famous dynasties on the planet. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie have all lived their lives on TV through their popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (which FYI is now available to binge on Netflix!) making them all mega-famous stars.
Over the years, the Kardashian/Jenner kids have since raised their own families, welcoming a number of kids that are now in the public eye, too. But as much as we think we know a lot about their families, there are some interesting facts about the mini-Kardashians that you may not have known before. Click through the gallery to find out…
Naming Psalm was a hard choice for Kim and Kanye
Originally Kim and Kanye planned to name their second son Ye, however that idea was eventually turned down. Speaking on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed: "We looked up every name in the Bible that had 'Ye' at the beginning, and like, the only name was Yehezkel." The inspiration for Psalm's name actually came from Kylie, who told Kim that "Psalm and Saint sound good together."
People magazine revealed that there's another meaning behind the sweet name too. Apparently, "Psalm is a good reflection of where Kim and Kanye are spiritually", as the name mirrors Kanye's "spiritual revival" and is translated from the Hebrew word for "song".
