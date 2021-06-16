﻿
7 Photos | Film

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more

The BBC show has a huge fan following

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
You're reading

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more

1/7
Next

The heartfelt meaning behind Princess Margaret's engagement ring
Francesca Shillcock
See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Death in Paradise recently announced the cast are back filming the 11th series of the popular BBC show and fans were thrilled to hear that more episodes are on the horizon.

MORE: Josephine Jobert addresses rumoured feud with former co-star

While our favourite TV stars get back into character on the sunny island of Guadeloupe, we'll be following their antics as they share snaps and videos on their social media. Want to see what they're up to? Click through our gallery to find out how to follow some of the cast of Death in Paradise on Instagram…

 

Ralf Little

Ralf's certainly not shy on social media. The Neville Parker actor often receives praise for his witty commentary on Twitter, but on Instagram, @ralf.little, the actor keeps it light-hearted with his photos and videos.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares 'horrifying' video of audition

Most recently, Ralf shared a video poolside after arriving back in Guadeloupe. We're not jealous at all…

Loading the player...
2/7

WATCH: Josephine Jobert reveals moment she panicked on set of Death in Paradise

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Joséphine Jobert

Joséphine Jobert recently confirmed she would be reprising her role as Florence Cassell for series 11 so fans are hoping they'll find out what happens between her and Neville.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert is gorgeous in tiny crop top and shorts

Her Instagram, @josephinejobert_official, is another account that shares enviable pictures from her time in paradise and the actress recently posted this cool photo of her having fun on a quad bike away from filming.

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Élizabeth Bourgine

French actress Élizabeth Bourgine plays restaurateur and mayor, Catherine Bordey, on Death in Paradise and has been a regular on the BBC drama since the beginning.

MORE: Death in Paradise introduces new cast member and juicy plot details for season 11

Her Instagram account, @elizabethbourgine, is dotted with gorgeous scenic pictures of France, where she lives, and Guadeloupe, of course.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Danny John Jules

He might have left the show at the end of series seven, but Danny John-Jules remains a fan favourite among the cast. You can find his Instagram here, @dannyjohnjules, where the actor often shares photos of his family, friends, and throwback photos from his career in showbiz.

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Tahj Miles

Tahj Miles joined the BBC drama for the tenth series as trainee officer, Marlon Pryce, and was an instant hit with viewers.

MORE: Ralf Little teases Neville's romance with Florence in Death in Paradise season 11

The actor is thought to be returning to the show for series 11 and by the looks of his Instagram, @TahjMiles, is already in Guadeloupe ready to start filming!

See the cast of Death in Paradise Instagram accounts: Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert and more
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Shyko Amos

Fans were devastated when Shyko Amos left her role as Ruby Patterson at the end of series nine, but fear not – if you're missing the actress on your screen you can keep up to date with what she's doing on Instagram, @shykoamos.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.