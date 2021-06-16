Death in Paradise recently announced the cast are back filming the 11th series of the popular BBC show and fans were thrilled to hear that more episodes are on the horizon.
While our favourite TV stars get back into character on the sunny island of Guadeloupe, we'll be following their antics as they share snaps and videos on their social media. Want to see what they're up to? Click through our gallery to find out how to follow some of the cast of Death in Paradise on Instagram…
Ralf Little
Ralf's certainly not shy on social media. The Neville Parker actor often receives praise for his witty commentary on Twitter, but on Instagram, @ralf.little, the actor keeps it light-hearted with his photos and videos.
Most recently, Ralf shared a video poolside after arriving back in Guadeloupe. We're not jealous at all…