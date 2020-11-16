Kara Tointon flashes a glimpse of blossoming baby bump in stunning new photo The Strictly star is due to give birth to her second baby in January

With only weeks to go before she welcomes her second child, Kara Tointon has been giving fans small glimpses into her pregnancy journey. In a recent Instagram post, the former EastEnders actress looked absolutely flawless as she posed for a series of photos whilst showing a hint of her blossoming baby bump.

"Feeling some inner [sunshine]," she simply wrote alongside a fun collage. The snap showed the expectant mum looking beautiful as ever whilst gently placing a loving hand on her tummy.

The photograph was met with much praise, with one follower commenting: "A radiant QUEEN if ever I saw one xxxxx." Another remarked: "Beautiful as always x." A third person said: "I've never seen/noticed a woman glowing so much as you are. Congratulations."

The post comes almost one month after Kara exclusively announced to HELLO! that she and her Norwegian fiancé Marius Jensen are expecting their second child together. "I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play, and now I am at home in a little cocoon and pregnant," the 37-year-old shared.

"We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: 'If it happens, it happens; let's go with the flow,' and it happened much quicker than we expected. I did the test in May. We weren't shocked but it was a surprise, and we feel so lucky," added Kara.

The pregnant actress looked divine in this snap

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion is already six months pregnant and will be giving birth to a boy, who will be a little brother for the couple's first-born son Frey.

Kara and Marius had hoped to tie the knot this year on a lawn by a beautiful fjord where Marius's grandfather grew up. However, their special day has been put on pause for the time being. "It keeps getting put on hold," she said.

"But I like to do things when I'm in a place to enjoy it, so if you can't do that now, then why rush? It will be much nicer to get married in a celebratory way when we can enjoy it with family."

