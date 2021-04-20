Amazon’s secret Mother’s Day sale will blow your mind - our favorite gift picks 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Amazon has marked down over 100 gifts just in time for Mother’s Day - and we want every one of them.

If you’re still shopping for the moms on your list, there’s something in the sale for mothers of every age, from young moms to grandmothers.

There are over 100 Mother's Day gift markdowns on Amazon

We know everyone can use a little help de-stressing these days, and there are quite a few items in the sale that cater to just that, including a heated neck back massager, a foot bath, and a percussion action massager that straps to your chair.

There are also chic handbags, sets of glasses for entertaining, and much more, all available for at least 25 percent off for a limited time only.

You can find all of the deals here, but we also put together a list of our favorite items in the sale too.

What mom doesn’t need a massager? This one provides gentle warmth with its massage to keep you relaxed and ease muscle aches, knots, and tension. The neck massager has four massage nodes, overheating protection, and adjustable straps that can be secured your favorite chair. It’s marked down from $36.99 to $25.89.

Neck Back Massager with Heat, $25.89, Amazon

This quilted Vera Bradley bag is great for moms who need a new carryall. The chic tote comes complete with an 11-inch strap that allows moms to throw the bag over their shoulder and keep their hands free. It’s also machine washable. It’s marked down from $110 to $61.60.

Vera Bradley denim Glenna Satchel Purse, $61.60, Amazon

This Selfie Ring Light stand is perfect for social media-savvy moms. It has a 14” ring light and can adjust to a height of 78”. It also comes complete with a 2-in-1 Bluetooth remote control, a phone holder, five color temperatures, 10 brightness levels, and a carrying bag.

TaoTronics 14” Selfie Ring Light with 78” Tripod Stand, $89.99, Amazon

The NanoSteamer is a perfect gift for moms who love self-care days and beauty products. It doubles as a powerful humidifier and even has a built-in towel warming chamber. The steamer increases the effectiveness of beauty products - creams, serums, and masks. It also includes a 5-piece stainless steel skin kit. It’s marked down from $129.95 to $39.95.

NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer, $39.95, Amazon

For moms who love a good cocktail or entertain consider this set of four JoyJolt 8.25-ounce martini glasses. They’re marked down from $24.99 to $16.10.

JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Martini Glasses Set, $16.10, Amazon

Busy Amazon shoppers swear by this self-cleaning vacuum cleaner for easy cleaning. It loosens, lifts, and sections, and has built-in Alexa and Google Assistant features that allow you to schedule it to clean up dirt and debris daily. Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star review. The price has been cut from $299 to $199.

iRobot Roomba E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99, Amazon

This handheld massager provides percussion action massage for the entire body with its dual pivoting heads that massage up to 3,100 pulses per minute. You can also customize the speed and massage, with the massager’s speed controls and three custom massage head attachments - gentle, firm, or heated.

HoMedicase Percussion Action Massager, $35.25, Amazon

Perfect for days by the pool, beach, or at home, this portable Bluetooth player is cute, waterproof, and comes in 14 colors, including pink, red, and yellow.

JBL FLIP5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth, $99.95, Amazon

