14 best Amazon Prime Day deals for men: up to 70% off fashion, grooming, tech and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is FINALLY here! And while we are obsessed with the bargains on everything from beauty buys to garden must-haves (and let's not forget those blink-and-you-miss-them lightning deals), we’re definitely not forgetting about the guys!

There are some fantastic deals for men, from fashion and grooming to tech – and we're making it easy for you to shop by finding the BEST bargains to shop today with savings up to 70% off!

What are the best men's product deals?

We've picked our faves from these amazing Amazon deals – so check out our edit AND the other unbelievable bargains on Amazon:

Remember that Prime Day is only for customers with Prime Membership – so you'll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have a Prime Membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

SIGN UP FOR A FREE 30-DAY AMAZON PRIME TRIAL

Are you ready? It's time to check out our list of the most irresistible bargains for him...

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals for men

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Model 4300, was £139.99 now £39.99, Amazon

Back & Neck Massager with heat, was £49.99 now £31.99, Amazon

BOSS by Hugo Boss Mens T-Shirt 3-pack, was £39 now from £17.15, Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphones, were £179 now £79, Amazon

Puma Divecat Beach & Pool Slides, were £16.95 now from £9.94, Amazon

Gillette Labs Heated Razor For Men, was £199 now £98.99, Amazon

BOSS Man Eau de Toilette, 100 ml, was £59 NOW £26.40, Amazon

Accurist Stainless Steel Men's Watch, was £249.99, NOW £69, Amazon

Samsonite Laptop Backpack, was £59 NOW £35, Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was £39.99 now £19.99, Amazon

GoldWorld Beard Grooming Kit, was £17.91 NOW £12.54, Amazon

Beverly Hills Instant Facelift set for men, was £199 now £98.99, Amazon

Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky Blending Kit Gift Set, was £29.95, now £14.99, Amazon

Panasonic ES-RT37 Wet and Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver for Men, was £41.29 NOW £34.99, Amazon

More top Amazon deals for men

These bargains aren't officially in the Prime Day sale but are still amazing Amazon deals for up to 30% off.

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones, was £199.95 NOW £169, Amazon

Bosch Cordless Hammer Drill, was £199.99 NOW £87.10, Amazon

