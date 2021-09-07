16 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas 2021 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's beauty advent calendar time! We don't know about you but we're getting a little bit excited for Christmas. Yes, it's a little while off, but there are some Christmas-related items that you need to plan ahead for - a cult beauty advent calendar is one of them.

For some, the first sign of festivities is an advent calendar. Whether it's a chocolate one, a boozy one or a beauty advent calendar (or all three!), this year we're choosing our festive door-opening wisely - it needs to spark joy every single day. If you're looking for a luxurious fragrance advent calendar, one packed with skincare must-haves or a cult favourite that you need to beat the masses for, we've got all the details. And don't worry, there will be plenty more coming but the hysteria has already started.

Best brands for beauty advent calendars in 2021

Where to start?! There are so many beauty brands which nail advent calendars. Every year the Jo Malone advent calendar is a must-have with fans. You've also got the luxurious Harrods beauty advent calendar packed with divine products, the Liberty London one, the vegan-friendly Lush advent calendar, and the cult favourite Elemis advent calendar, as well as many many more.

The most affordable beauty advent calendars for 2021 - under £50

You don't have to spend hundreds of pounds on a beauty advent calendar. PrettyLittleThing gave us a £40 version last year, or there was the £24.99 Yankee candle advent calendar. With competition, comes competitive prices. But having said that, sometimes you do get what you pay for.

Beauty advent calendars we're excited about for 2021

Keep reading to find out the advent calendars that are on our wish list. Our round-up will be updated daily so you can rest assured knowing we'll have a full list of available advent calendars.

Elemis Advent Calendar 2021

Count down to the holiday season whilst discovering 25 skincare and body essentials with Elemis's ultimate beauty advent calendar for 2021. This luxurious gift set is the perfect seasonal surprise and adds some festivity to your daily skincare routine.

Elemis The Home Of Our Beauty Advent Calendar, £174, Elemis

What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?

Housed, quite literally, in stackable tins adorned with Georgian architecture-inspired patterns, this epic beauty advent calendar is the gift that keeps on giving. Once you’ve opened the doors to healthier, more radiant-looking skin, reuse the keepsake tins for seasons to come.

Price of the Elemis beauty advent calendar

RRP £174, worth £402.

Release date

Launching Tuesday 7 September and to early access sign ups 24 hours earlier on Monday 6 September.

Marks & Spencer Advent Calendar 2021

The M&S beauty advent calendar is back - but with a new look. This year it appears that the M&S advent calendar is a new sustainable version in the form of a tin case.

Marks & Spencer advent beauty box, M&S

What's so special about this advent calendar?

Well, the M&S advent calendar wasn't released last year, so the absence has made the heart grow fonder. We're expecting some of their cult beauty brands stocked in M&S. From Prai to Ren, Aveda and Nuxe. It's going to be worth the wait!

Price of the M&S beauty advent calendar

The prediction is that it'll be with an offer in a similar way to the summer beauty box. If you spend £25 or more on clothing and home on the website, you get the beauty advent calendar for just £40.

Release date

Stay tuned!

ASOS Beauty 24-Day Advent Calendar 2021

The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar is the ultimate treat to indulge in. Brimming with hyped makeup, cult skincare and haircare heroes from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex and MAC, counting down the festive season never felt so good. Plus, it’s a total bargain when you do the math of what’s inside.

ASOS Face + Body 24-Day Beauty Advent Calendar, £75, ASOS

What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?

To dial up the festive excitement, ASOS has concealed golden tickets within 36 advent calendars, and each lucky finder will win a super stash of Face + Body faves to start the new year in style. What's more, each calendar is 100% recyclable and packaged in an ASOS tote, designed to be used repeatedly, making them a little kinder to the planet. The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Calendar also comes with a tie-scarf, the perfect addition to any seasonal party outfit.

Price of the ASOS advent calendar

RRP: £75.

Release date

Mid September.

Look Fantastic Advent Calendar 2021

Get excited for Look Fantastic's beauty advent calendar. If you're a Look Fantastic subscription box subscriber, you can receive £15 off the Advent Calendar. New subscribers can also receive £15 off the Advent Calendar when buying a monthly plan.

Look Fantastic's beauty advent calendar, £85, Look Fantastic

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

Filled with 25 luxurious beauty treats from best-selling brands including Kate Somerville, Phillip Kingsley and NARS.

Price of the Look Fantastic advent calendar

RRP: £85, worth over £410.

Release date

The Look Fantastic 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar is available for pre-order from 1st September 2021 for Beauty Box subscribers and 2nd September 2021 for non-subscribers. General sale is from 1 October 2021.

Decléor Advent Calendar 2021

The Decléor Christmas Advent Calendar has 24 luxurious products hiding behind each door. Featuring a must-have selection of innovative formulas, the advent calendar will transform your beauty routine and help you revitalise your skin.

Decléor beauty advent calendar, £120, LookFantastic

What's so special about this advent calendar?

Receive a complimentary Decléor Summer Beach Bag as a free gift when you buy two products from the brand.

Price of the Decléor beauty advent calendar

RRP: £120, worth £417.

Release date

Available now.

Glossybox Advent Calendar 2021

Last year's Glossybox was a smash hit so it'll come as no surprise if this one sells out instantly. Behind the doors, you’ll find 15 full-size products and 10 deluxe minis from iconic beauty brands, like Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser, Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Facialift, Molton Brown Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel, Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask and loads more.

Glossybox Advent Calendar, £85, Glossybox

Why do we love this beauty advent calendar?

This year there's a new bundle offer for subscribers, meaning you can save £30 if you purchase three advent calendars. That’s your Christmas gifts, sorted!

Price of the Glossybox advent calendar

RRP: £85, worth over £465.

Release date

The ‘Surprise Me’ Advent Calendar is available for active subscribers to pre-order from 9am on Friday 10 September and general sale (subscribers and non-subscribers) from 9am on Friday 24 September.

Dove Gently Nourishing Advent Calendar 2021

For those wanting to countdown to Christmas in style, the Dove Gently Nourishing Advent Calendar is back and better than ever. The 12-day calendar unveils a treat behind each door, including fan favourites such as the classic Beauty Cream Bar, Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, Hand Cream and Body Wash, amongst other exciting items such as a travel bottle, tweezers and a multi-charge cable – the perfect gift for a beauty junkie!

Dove Gently Nourishing Advent Calendar, £20, Amazon

What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?

What's not to love about silky soft skin?!

Price of the Dove advent calendar

RRP: £18.99.

Release date

Available now.

L'Occitane Advent Calendar 2021

For 2021, L'Occitane has not one but three advent calendars to choose from! Available in store and online open a door a day to discover old favourites or new treats to add to your skincare, bodycare, haircare and fragrance collections.

L'Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar, £99, L'Occitane

What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?

Well, the reusable advent calendar is back and fans will flock to it just like last year when it sold out within weeks! Made from recycled cotton, it has been designed in collaboration with UK illustrator Kitty McCall, who is inspired by nature to create colour, pattern and joy for your homes. The Reusable Advent Calendar contains our most coveted products from skincare favourites Immortelle Overnight Serum and Divine Cream, to body care heroes Petit Remedy and Almond Supple Skin.

Price of the L'Occitane beauty advent calendar

The reusable advent calendar is £160, worth over £230.

If you managed to get last year's reusable advent calendar, the refill is priced at £120 (worth over £199).

The Luxury Advent Calendar is priced at £99 and is worth over £140.

The Classic Advent Calendar is £55, and worth over £99.

Release date

September 2021.

Benefit Cosmetics Advent Calendar 2021

Introducing 'The MORE the Merrier - Benefit Cosmetics Advent Calendar' for 2021, and you're in for a treat. You can try endless looks for brows, face, eyes and lashes at a major steal with 12 beauty bestsellers and makeup must-haves in mini and fun sizes. Inspired by the classic '12 Days of Christmas' carol and the tradition of counting down the days to Christmas on an advent calendar, this festive gift set will keep you fabulous all season long and beyond...just open the door to MORE.

The MORE the Merrierr - Benefit Cosmetics Advent Calendar, £58.50, Benefit Cosmetics

What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?

Housed in a special-edition reusable, keepsake outer box it's the gift that keeps on giving.

Price of the Benefit advent calendar

RRP: £58.50, worth £132.46.

Release date

Available now.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

This year’s Cult Beauty Advent Calendar is bigger and better than ever! Following on from the success of two sold out advent calendars, the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 is a 38-piece calendar filled with Cult Beauty icons, under the radar Skindie heroes, Cult Conscious favourites including Augustinus Bader, Victoria Beckham Beauty and a money-can't-buy exclusive on Christmas Day!

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, £215, CultBeauty

What's so special about this advent calendar?

Cult Beauty will be supporting People and the Planet with two initiatives by donating £40,000 to the Beauty Backed Trust and working with ClimatePartner to plant a tree for every advent calendar sold. One lucky calendar will also include a Golden ticket worth £1000 Cult Beauty points.

Price of the Cult Beauty advent calendar

RRP: £215, worth over £975.

Release date

Tuesday 12 October 2021.

Fortnum & Mason Advent Calendar 2021

Jam-packed with cult beauty favourites from Fortnum’s iconic beauty hall – and altogether worth over £750 – the contents of this coveted calendar are sure to last well into the new year.

Each day of December reveals a new luxury brand beauty product, including Aromatherapy Associates, Cult51, ESPA, Dr Vranjes, Bramley and Elizabeth Scarlett. Nestled within each of the 25 drawers are 20 full-sized products, 16 deluxe samples and 1 travel-sized miniature of the most nourishing skincare, haircare, fragrance, bath, body and wellness treats and accessories.

Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar, £215, Fortnum & Mason

What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?

This highly sought-after calendar is recyclable – simply pop out the magnets in the door before recycling at home. Or simply treasure your Advent Calendar and introduce a new cherished annual tradition, that you can re-use and refill year after year.

Price of the Fortnum & Mason advent calendar

RRP: £215, worth over £750.

Release date

Available to pe-order now, but shipped 24 October 2021.

Boots No7 Advent Calendar 2021

This is a classic for a reason, and WILL sell out, just like it does every year. Those who sign up to the waiting list get 24hr early access to the calendar packed full of No7 skincare and cosmetic favourites worth an amazing £184 for only £47.00.

Boots No7 Beauty Advent Calendar, £47, Boots

What's so special about this advent calendar?

The No7 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is always an annual treat - and die-hard fans count down the days until they can call it their own.

Price of the Boots No7 advent calendar

RRP: £47, worth £184.

Release date

Predicted it'll be 26 October 2021.

Space NK Advent Calendar 2021

Space NK reveals its highly anticipated 2021 Advent Calendar, which is designed to bring Christmas cheer in beauty form. Enjoy all 24 days of the advent yourself, indulging in little luxuries from Crème de la Mer, Olaplex, Augustinus Bader and more. Or light up those around you with beauty gifts that are perfect for the festive season and beyond.

Space NK beauty advent calendar, £199, Space NK

What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?

‘Light Up’ is the Christmas theme for Space NK this year, encouraging customers to celebrate special moments, be it an evening of self-care for some essential recharging, coming together and connecting for a night out to lift the spirits, or simply the feeling of giving someone a thoughtful gift, and watching their face ‘light up’.

Price of the Space NK advent calendar

RRP: £199, worth £744.

Release date

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar launches online and in-store from 18 September 2021.

The Body Shop Advent Calendar 2021

The Body Shop’s Advent Calendar is always a hit with fans! This year the beauty brand has taken things up a notch by adding another super luxe and exclusive Advent Calendar to the lineup. That's right, there are four to choose from!

Share Love, Joy & Kindness Advent Calendar, £320, The Body Shop

What's so special about this beauty advent calendars?

The packaging is now more sustainable than ever before. The calendars are designed to be reused or repurposed, so your treats and surprises have a long life after Christmas.

Plus, this year, every purchase made during the Christmas period will help support Honeypot Children’s Charity, which helps to give young carers in the UK the support they need to build brighter futures and happy childhood memories.

Price of the Body Shop Advent Calendars

Entry Advent Calendar Share Joy Advent Calendar RRP £55 (contents worth £77)

Deluxe Advent Calendar Share Love Advent Calendar RRP £80 (contents worth £119)

Ultimate Advent Calendar Share Love & Joy Advent Calendar RRP £140 (contents worth £204)

Exclusive Advent Calendar Share Love, Joy & Kindness Advent Calendar RRP £320 (contents worth £495).

Release date

Available now.

Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar 2021

This year’s Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar is packaged within a luxurious gift box with each individual gift lovingly wrapped in a reusable cotton bag. This allows customers to recreate their own advent calendar countdown for each year after.

Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar, £85, Dr. Hauschka

What's so special about this advent calendar?

The advent calendar includes Dr. Hauschka favourites like the Soothing Cleansing Milk & Rose Day Cream, as well as a full sized Hydrating Cream Mask.

Price of the Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar

RRP: £85, worth £154.

Release date

27 September 2021.

Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2021

The iconic Jo Loves Advent Calendar returns this year in a spectacular star design. The eye-catching addition to your home is styled around a Luxury Candle to become the ultimate centrepiece, or simply hung from your door with the signature Jo Loves Red Ribbon.

Jo Loves Advent Calendar, £325, Jo Loves

What's so special about this beauty advent calendar?

Featuring 24 deluxe travel products and a full-sized surprise on Christmas Day, the Jo Loves Advent Calendar is the ultimate festive mood booster.

Price of the Jo Loves advent calendar

RRP: £325, worth £425

Release date

October 2021.

