How Elle Macpherson looks so fresh-faced at 58

Elle Macpherson left us in awe of her fresh-faced appearance when she stepped out in London on Thursday and we had to do a double take.

The 58-year-old Australian supermodel, known as 'The Body', turned heads as she stepped into Selfridges' Adesse Restaurant for a star-studded launch event for her WelleCo range. Elle was radiant with her trademark long, dark blonde hair worn loose and her flawless complexion giving the appearance of zero makeup save for lashings of black mascara which emphasised her eyes beautifully.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Elle looked predictably stylish in an indigo double denim ensemble with a stylish twist. The fit and flare trousers and blazer nipped the mother of two in at the waist and her long legs seemed to go on for days.

The supermodel and wellness entrepreneur is known for her glow

Elle's glowing appearance at Selfridges was attended by celebrities including Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh who turned out to enjoy smoothies containing Elle's own WelleCo products. The range is available within the Selfridges beauty department and includes an array of protein powers and the award-winning super greens power named The Super Elixir.

The health-conscious Aussie wrote in her Get The Gloss column back in 2018 that plant protein was key to staying in shape and bursting with vitality. "A few years ago, I was feeling really run down, despite living what I thought was a healthy lifestyle and taking an array of synthetic supplements," she explained, before discussing how her nutritionist, Dr. Simone Laubscher Ph.D., led her to realise she needed to up her protein intake.

Proud mum Elle took to Instagram to celebrate Flynn's achievement

The supermodel has thrown herself back into new endeavours since her eldest son Flynn, who studied at Boston College and is a licensed pilot, graduated. Elle delighted fans at the time with a rarely seen photo of Flynn on Instagram.

The wellness entrepreneur also has 16-year-old Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson (known as Cy) with her ex-fiancé, French financier Arpad Busson.

