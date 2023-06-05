The Daily Lowdown: Sam Smith shares health update after cancelling tour dates

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Prince Harry not appearing at the High Court in London on Monday, leaving Justice Fancourt "surprised", and Sam Smith giving fans a health update after their vocal chord injury.

Not only that, but Beyonce's final show in the UK was a star-studded affair and Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin have a big announcement. Listen to today's episode below...

Prince Harry left judges at the High Court surprised when he did not appear at court proceedings in his trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. The Duke of Sussex was previously reported to be giving evidence at the court in London after flying to the UK from the US, but Mr. Justice Fancourt, who is overseeing the case, said he was "surprised" that Harry did not attend as originally requested. Instead, the Duke's barrister arrived to take on the landmark case, in which the royal is arguing that over a period of ten years, the newspaper group used illegal methods to obtain information to run stories. The case is ongoing, and Harry is now said to be giving evidence on Tuesday.

Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin are joining forces to go on tour. The musicians have come together to announce their huge show, named Trilogy, which will see them embark on a 19-stop tour of North America to put on their own headline show. The trio of singers has promised fans a once-in-a-lifetime concert to remember that will include 'state of the art' visuals and their greatest hits. The tour kicks off in Washington DC in October and fans can get their hands on tickets from Friday 9 June.

Sam Smith has given fans a health update after canceling their shows due to a vocal chord injury. The Unholy singer took to Instagram to share with their followers that they had received positive news stating that their vocal chords are healing after a week of rest. Sam added that it's looking like they will be able to make the rest of their shows and thanked fans for their messages of love and healing. Sam was forced to cancel shows in Birmingham and Glasgow after walking off stage in Manchester due to the injury but is scheduled to perform in Switzerland on 5 July.

Stars attended Beyonce's Renaissance tour in London

It was star-studded affair at Beyonce's fifth night of her mini-residency in London for her Renaissance world tour. Queen Bey took to the stage at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday evening to perform her final night in the UK before heading to Barcelona and major stars including Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande and Bey's Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland were in the audience. Beatles legend Paul was seen chatting with Jay Z in the VIP section while Ariana, who is in the UK filming Wicked, was sat in a box enjoying the show.

And Holly Willoughby has addressed Phillip Schofield's affair and departure from This Morning. The presenter spoke directly to viewers when she returned to the daytime programme on Monday, telling audiences that she felt shaken, troubled and that it was strange being on the show without her former co-host. Holly's statement comes a few days after Phillip himself took part in a number of interviews where he apologised for and discussed his affair with the crew member, admitting he had made a mistake in engaging in the relationship and lying about it. Phillip also stated that Holly had no knowledge of the relationship before his statement.

