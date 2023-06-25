Kelly Ripa's all-natural appearance in floral swimsuit is envy-inducing

The Live with Kelly and Mark host looks breathtaking in a candid snap by husband Mark

We’ve always known Kelly Ripa is a natural beauty and she proved it in her latest social media post.

The Live star was photographed by husband Mark Consuelos in the most envy-inducing snap. Staring into the camera, Kelly, 52, is a vision while enjoying some downtime with her family.

Kelly Ripa is a natural beauty in candid picture by husband Mark

Wearing a floral halter neck swimsuit and silk kaftan, Kelly’s sweet smile only enhances her stunning features. She accessorized her look with dainty charm necklace and turquoise beaded chain along with classic diamond studs.

Husband Mark captioned the snap: “Gotcha!!!” and was met with latitudes of praise from celebrity friends. “Wow wow wow! Beautiful!” remarked Anderson Cooper while ABC’s David Muir wrote a simple “10”. Actress Marisol Nichols added “Babe”.

The sweet picture sent Kelly’s fans into a frenzy too. “She is such a beauty” penned one fan, with another applauding the couples’ adorable bond. “I love the way you two love!”

Kelly and Mark, who eloped in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children, are no strangers to PDA. The mother of three was recently caught taking a snap of her 52-year-old husband while enjoying a family vacation.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa caught photographing husband Mark Consuelos on vacation

“Spotted”, she captioned the post. “Woman accidently caught on camera during family vacation while photographing husband.”

“Can you blame her?” one fan cheekily responded with another adding: “Well, he IS eye candy.”

Kelly and Mark had reason to celebrate this year, marking their 27th wedding anniversary by sharing a series of throwback photos. One image showed the couple sharing a passionate kiss, and another showed the pair laughing together in a heartwarming picture. A third featured the pair posing in front a “Love” sculpture, with the caption “27 years!”

Kelly Ripa is incredibly close to her three children

The pair, who share three children, sons, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 22, often speak of their incredibly close bond with their kids, and love it when they’re all at home.

The couple currently have Lola living back home with them in their palatial NYC townhouse after she graduated from New York University earlier this year.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Lola Grace Consuelos attend CNN Heroes at American Museum of Natural History

And Lola herself is set to make headlines soon, having teased fans that she is due to release new music this month. Posting on Instagram, the college graduate shared a series of BTS pictures alluding to her singing career.

