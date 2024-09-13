Jo Malone CBE on her brand Jo Loves, candles galore and being Princess Diana's facialist

When you think of candles, fragrance and pure luxury, Jo Malone CBE comes to mind. The Kent-born businesswoman has had an incredible journey so far, creating some of the most popular brands in the beauty industry.

The cosy months are here, which means it's time to bring out the candles. Jo knows that scented candles are synonymous with Christmas. "I believe that even if you don’t have a log burner to enjoy in winter, a scented candle can provide you with a very similar experience; they bring your home to life and are the perfect addition for the winter season.

© Paula Beetlestone Candles are a big part of Jo's life - especially in the winter months

Fragrance is a huge part of Jo's daily routine. "I love getting up in the morning and experimenting with my smelling papers for two to three hours every day. I imagine and dream, and I play around with notes, and they all have very powerful voices to me. Incorporating fragrance into my daily life is a part of who I am."

We all know how important self-care is to our wellbeing. Jo, however, does not go overboard with the pampering. "I don’t do a lot; I cleanse my face followed by a massage with hot and cold towels. I immerse my face in ice every morning and then put my moisturiser on. I always wear a factor 15 to 30 suncare product. I love all the extremities. I love going to get my nails done, love my eyebrows being threaded and coloured. I’ve got these great little eyebrow kits that I travel with. I like my eyebrows really dark, and my eyes made up with eye shadows. Finally, I love lip gloss, and I’ve always got two to three fragrances on at any one time."

How to choose an evening fragrance

Jo has the best tips for choosing an evening fragrance, which can be quite the task. "Look at what you’re wearing, look at your body as if it were a mannequin and accentuate some of those features. So, if you’re wearing a beautiful, beaded dress, you want a really sassy but very clean fragrance. If you’re going to a black tie event, you want something quite opulent and remember, you don’t have to wear one fragrance. You can wear one down your front, one on your back and don’t forget to also scent your hair. This will make you feel amazing."

The new Black Cashmeran & Tonka fragrance by Jo Loves

The businesswoman also reveals that you shouldn't worry about scents being too heady or strong. "There is no perfect balance, I think fragrance is very personal. Naturally you will be drawn to either the darker or lighter notes as a person. As I’ve got older, I like the much richer notes and actually 'Black Cashmeran & Tonka are very much where I am as a person at the moment."

Jo's newest scent comes in candle form too

Royal fans

Jo has a longstanding friendship with Sarah, the Duchess of York, which she speaks about in her incredible book, Jo Malone, My Story. The pair still keep in touch today. "I think she is one of the most wonderful women in the world. She gave me such a wonderful opportunity and has never been anything but kind and loyal. Whenever we see each other it's as though we saw each other yesterday. She is a wonderful human being."

© Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson and Jo are longtime friends

Jo even went to Sarah's wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.

© Shutterstock Jo was a guest at the royal wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in 1986

"I was a guest at her wedding at Westminster Abbey, and it was magical. She was always a special client of mine when I started as a facialist. I also knew her mother, the wonderful Susan Barrantes. Such an incredible family, and I felt very, very honoured."

Princess Diana

Sarah was very close to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who was known for her beauty and glowing skin.

© Getty Jo was Princess Diana's facialist at one point

Jo knew the former wife of King Charles very well, too. "Yes, I looked after Diana for many years with her skincare. She was charming and wonderful and I feel very privileged to have been able to serve her, she was a joy," she reveals.

The Business of Jo Loves

Creating her brand is a huge job, and Jo is always super busy, but adores being creative in her role as the founder of Jo Loves. "A working day for me is experimenting with new smells for two to three hours a day. I am often preparing for speaking engagements or interviews. I also travel a lot and preparation for these trips can be time consuming."

Winding down is important to the beauty mogul. "When I have my days off, I go off with my notebook and I disappear. I go out for lunch by myself, and I sit, watch, read and write. I also love to cook for my family, I would describe myself as a family cook; I love a good roast chicken. I’ve just learnt the most brilliant tip when cooking this recipe. When you roast a chicken, put lemons in the cavity with ice cubes and this helps to hold moisture in the chicken. The chicken is then so unbelievably tasty."

We can totally see why many have described Jo as a creative mastermind. "I love learning new things, I’d love to learn how to mix cocktails; there’s all sorts of things I dream about doing, so my working day is never boring, it’s never dull. There’s always an adventure, there’s always a drama, there's always something to smile about. I love to cook, I love to listen to music, I love just being with my family. My son, Josh, always has so many friends around and we all sit down to dinner and I just love it, I just love being a part of this wonderful family."