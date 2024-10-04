Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gisele Bundchen reveals major transformation in exciting new post
Gisele Bundchen attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.© Theo Wargo

The Brazilian supermodel is known for her super long locks

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Gisele Bundchen looks unrecognizable in her latest post, as she debuts a brand new look unlike anything she's had before.

The 44-year-old showed off her brand new chop in a black and white photoshoot, as her usually long, wavy locks were cut into a voluminous bob that grazed the nape of her neck. The front pieces draped over her face for a choppy look, and the new look appeared to be notably blonder than her usual golden blonde locks.

gisele bundchen iwc tour switzerland© Getty Images
SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 10: Gisele Bundchen looks on during a tour of the IWC Manufacturing Centre on April 10, 2024 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. (Photo by Remy Steiner/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)

The supermodel paired her new haircut with a number of sultry looks, from a short sleeved shirt with a plunging neckline, to a shoulder-bearing polka dot dress which wrapped around her neck in a halter neck detail and clung to her waist. The model posed alongside Italian fashion designer Stefano Pilati for the shoot.

For fans who wondered whether Gisele's new look might be permanent, it seemed that the new hairdo was part of a role, as she channeled Italian actress Monica Vitti for the Zara commercial.

Portrait of actress Monica Vitti, who Gisele channels in her latest campaign© Keystone
She captioned the post: "Was so fun to play Monica Vitti for the lens of my dear friend Steven Meisel for the special @stefanopilati collection for @zara."

It certainly made a change from Gisele's signature look, as she has long been famous for her ultra-long, wavy hair with its rich golden color. 

Gisele has kept busy over the past few months, as she gave fans an insight into her summer with an Instagram carousel. Whether she was riding a horse through sand dunes at sunset, or spending time with her kids Benjamin and Vivian, the supermodel's post looked utterly gorgeous.

One photo saw her embracing Vivian in the moonlight, while another saw Benjamin paddleboarding with a man who fans identified as Gisele's new partner, Joaquim Valente.

He and Gisele were married from 2009 to 2022© Dimitrios Kambouris
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Gisele BÃ¼ndchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gisele shares Benjamin and Vivian with her ex-husband Tom Brady, who has become an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports since retiring from the New England Patriots in 2023, six months after he separated from the model.

She announced their divorce on social media in October 2022, writing: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," continuing: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

