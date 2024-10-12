I tried a non-invasive face-sculpting treatment that left my face snatched

In a world of fillers and Botox, it's safe to say I have been curious about how A-listers keep their faces looking perfectly chiselled.

Having never been brave enough to dabble with injectables, anything that is non-invasive I am all for trying, so I was delighted when I had the opportunity to head down to Facestellar in Kensington to try a facial that promised to leave me seriously sculpted.

I paid a visit to Facestellar in South Kensington

Following my arrival, the team asked me to identify areas I'd like to focus on, which for me included general toning and de-puffing with a focus on my chin and neck. Based on my choices the 'Snatched' facial was clearly the one for me.

I sat back in my chair and let my therapist do the rest. First, she started by using different techniques with her hands to massage and de-puff my face which included quite vigorous movements which was more workout-like than soothing.

I always noticed how puffy my cheeks are

Then came the big dogs, and my therapist used electric muscle stimulation lauded by the likes of J-Lo and Jennifer Anniston.

This was part of the facial I was most curious about. I had previously seen so many incredible before and afters from using a microcurrent device and couldn't wait to try it myself.

Following my facial my face felt so snatched

At first, it felt quite strange with each part of my face reacting to the tool differently. It felt like every inch of my face was twitching and on the whole, it felt comfortable until it got to my forehead and it felt like what I can only describe as my brain being tickled.

As I got used to the sensation my therapist turned the intensity up and down so don't let the strange feeling put you off if you're a first-timer.

On the whole, I would say it was a worthwhile treatment and something I'd love to do again. The facial I had was 50 minutes long and costs £135 which is quite expensive and one thing I will say is that the setting of the salon wasn't overly relaxing with bright overhead lights, giving an incredibly clinical feel to something that I think could feel more relaxing.

Long-lasting results

My results after one session were good and I felt in the days following my treatment I could noticeably see a difference in my cheekbones particularly.

To maintain my results I have recently I am currently trying the GESKE microcurrent device and cannot wait to share my results, so check back here for my full review.