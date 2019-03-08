This is the pillowcase Victoria Beckham uses & you won't believe what it does for her hair Now THAT is what you call beauty sleep...

We love the fact that as famous as Victoria Beckham is, she loves to stay connected with her 24.6 million Instagram fans. And on Thursday evening, the stunning wife of David Beckham gave her followers another insight into her beauty regime and it's really quite interesting. Remarking she was tired, the former Spice Girl shared a shot of her Slip pillowcase and after reading up on how great it is for your hair and skin, we want one too. It appears that VB has the Slip original - a silk pillowcase that took a whopping ten years to develop. Super soft and silky, it may be priced at £79, but it's like getting a beauty treatment each night when you nod off on one of these, as the silk material is SO gentle on your skin and hair.

VB loves her silk pillow

We spoke to Fiona Stewart, CEO and founder of the brand, who explains: "If you are spending money on face creams, serums and blow-dries, you should be sleeping on a silk pillowcase."

£79, Slip

"Slip silk fibres are significantly less absorbent than many other materials, so they can help keep your skin's moisture and expensive face and hair products where they belong, on your face and hair. It is the perfect addition to your beauty routine and it is a well-known beauty secret of Dermatologists, hairstylists, and beauty experts."

Also on show in VB's Instagram video were a couple of very stylish handbags - and no, they were not from her own line.

The brand also has silk scrunchies, £39

We spied a Louis Vuitton washbag personalised with her initials (perfect for if she ever loses it, right?) and the uber chic Dior Book Tote Oblique bag, which you can pick up for a cool £1950. Nice...

