Ruth Langsford debuts glam new look following Eamonn Holmes split

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford thrilled fans earlier this week when she switched up her look with a bouncy hair transformation.



Taking to Instagram, the 64-year-old presenter uploaded a video of herself at the hair salon getting a new set of hair extensions fitted. Opting for a new 'do, Ruth embraced change with longer locks to create more volume and movement.

She included several behind-the-scenes snippets including clips of the bonding process, a video of her hairdresser perfecting her cut before finally preening it into soft Hollywood-esque waves.

In her caption, she wrote: "Extensions time again! @leobancroft salon. Decided to keep them a bit longer this time (lots of you told me to last time!) Fitted by the lovely Lauren (you can also book Kristen) cut and styled by Leo.

© Instagram The presenter experimented with longer locks

"I'm not good at doing this 'bendy wave' stuff so not sure if I'll keep them this length, but going to give it a whirl! Thanks @leobancroft great to catch up! #hair #extensions #leobancroft."

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Ruth you look fabulous," while a second noted: "Love it Ruth, you look fabulous," and a third chimed in: "Gorgeous!! You really suit it longer and with a curl."

Ruth's transformation comes after she announced her divorce from her husband Eamonn Holmes.

© Mike Marsland Ruth and Eamonn's divorce was announced in May

The pair confirmed their split back in May, with a spokesperson telling HELLO! at the time: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Ruth and Eamonn began dating back in 1997 before tying the knot over a decade later at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010. Together they share a son Jack, 22, while Eamonn has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

© Getty Images Ruth and Eamonn Holmes are pictured with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R) in 2018

Eamonn and Ruth are known for their long-running on-screen partnership, having presented ITV's This Morning together between 2006 and 2021.

Ruth took a brief break from her presenting duties earlier this summer before later enjoying a "single girl summer" surrounded by her nearest and dearest.

Earlier this month, she appeared in her element as she caught up with friends over a cocktail-fuelled dinner at trendy Mayfair hotspot, Gaia.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford and her friends enjoyed a meal in Mayfair

She made a return to the Loose Women panel two months after announcing her split alongside Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards. Welcoming her co-star back to the show, Coleen said: "Can I just say that I am so, so happy that you're back," while Janet chimed in: "Thank god!"

In response, Ruth said: "It's very nice to be back with you."