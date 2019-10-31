Mrs Hinch looks unrecognisable with black hair for her Halloween transformation Sophie Hichliffe's makeup features her favourite cleaning product...

WOW! How incredible does Mrs Hinch look for Halloween? She threw herself into the spooky spirit by dressing as a creepier version of herself using none other than her beloved 'minkeh' cleaning product! Ditching her long blonde hair for a sleek dark wig, she looked completely unrecognisable as she showed off her creepy look on Instagram, stating in the caption: "Please meet Mrs Hinchoween."

As well as icy silver eyes that were pronounced with dark smokey eyeshadow and thick mascara, thanks to makeup artist Georgia Nelson, the cleaning influencer shocked fans with makeup that looked like she had stepped right out of a horror movie. After all, it isn't Halloween without a little fake blood!

The mum-of-one had the name "Hinch" carved into her chest, grazes across her neck and a Minky sponge cloth protruding from an open wound on her cheek. Terrifying! Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – caused the £2.50 sponge to fly off the shelves after she promoted them as one of her favourite products on social media. We can't help but wonder if her new use for them will make them even more popular!

She wrote in the caption: "Happy Halloween my Hinchers! [black love heart] Ever taken your love for a minkeh a little too far?.. How could I NOT be Mrs Hinch eh." She went on to thank her hair squad for helping her achieve the look, stating: "Hair & Wig (I am literally obsessed with this wig now, I’m ordering more) @carlbembridgewigs @carlbembridgehair thank you darlings." Her 2.8 million followers were clearly loving her look, taking to the comments section to shower her with compliments. One said: "Wow Sophie some great makeup right there!!! I had to look twice!!! You don’t even look like you", while another wrote: "OMG YOU SHOULD GO DARK! LOVEEEEEEEEE."

And we can't help but notice her stunning home interior in the background. After carrying out her house renovation recently, Sophie gave fans a look at her finished dining room which featured a classic grey, white and silver colour palette. Her furniture included a Barker and Stonehouse wooden dining table and chairs, the 'Sophie grey velvet chair' from Charles Ted interiors and the carved Louis mirror from Furniture Village hanging on the wall.

