Gwen Stefani's boyfriend Blake Shelton has divided fans after sharing a photo of himself with long brown hair at the ACM Awards several years ago.

The country singer was pictured on the red carpet dressed in a leather jacket and cowboy hat while doing the peace sign as he posed for photographs.

The Voice judge shared the photo on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Y'all think I should bring back this look for the @acmawards? Throwback."

Fans were in two minds, with many preferring Blake's current, shorter hair. "I love you but no," one wrote, while another commented: "No absolutely not!" A third added: "I would ask Gwen!"

However, others were keen to see Blake returning to his old look, with one writing: "Definitely do, and then do a show here at Thistle Hill Ranch," while another wrote: "Yes, absolutely."

Blake Shelton shared an incredible throwback photo of himself on the red carpet at the ACM Awards

The ACM Awards will take place on Wednesday and fans are looking forward to seeing all their favourite artists perform. Blake recently revealed that his song Happy Anywhere, which features Gwen, would be coming to the ceremony live, and they can't wait!

The star shared a photo of himself and the No Doubt singer singing outside in his ranch in Oklahoma during lockdown to make the announcement.

Gwen Stefani's boyfriend in 2001

Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and began dating the following year. Gwen was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and the former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

Gwen and Blake have enjoyed spending lockdown together

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

