Michelle Keegan shared a rare photo of her mum on Saturday, revealing that she's rocking space buns in lockdown!

The actress took to Instagram to post the snap, writing: "My mum's just randomly sent me this pic… her lockdown hair though!"

By the looks of it, Michelle's mum Jackie has taken a leaf out of Baby Spice's book, and we are so here for it!

It's not often that Michelle shares photos of her mum, however, she did upload another snap of Jackie last month for a sweet reason.

Revealing that Jackie had gone to dinner rocking her clothing collection with Very, Michelle couldn't help but show off her mum's stylish ways on Instagram.

We love Jackie's hair!

Sharing a picture of Jackie posing up a storm in a bathroom mirror, the Our Girl star wrote: "My mum's gone out tonight and she's wearing a cardigan from my @veryuk collection.

"I told her to take a few snaps so I can share them… and these are what I got…"

Michelle then captioned the four photos: "Flash on… Face totally blocked… Lop-sided (face blocked again)… blurred."

Jackie wearing items from Michelle's Very collection

"Forget it," she concluded. "She looked gorge though, so did the cardi!"

Michelle had been wowing fans with looks from her Very range in October, and floored her followers with an incredible snap of a new mini dress.

Captioning the snap: "All dressed up, nowhere to go," Michelle prompted plenty of adoring comments from her friends and fans!

"I cannot even," wrote Emmerdale star Charley Webb, while sister-in-law Jess Wright simply added: "Wow".

One fan added a positive review of the flattering mini, writing: "I have this dress and it's gorgeous."

Clearly Michelle's line has gone down a storm!

