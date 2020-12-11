Jennifer Aniston teases hair transformation as she poses with her hairdresser We can't wait to see the finished result!

Jennifer Aniston is known for her trademark gorgeous hair, but this week the actress appears to have gone for a fresh new cut. The star of The Morning Show teased fans as she posed with her celebrity hairdresser Chris McMillan on Instagram.

As Jennifer pulled a slightly startled look at the camera, Chris held up his hair scissors and a few strands of the A-lister's hair.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's home has to be seen to be believed

Jennifer simply captioned the post with a scissors emoji and didn't share a follow-up picture of the finished results, leaving fans to wonder whether she's gone for a dramatic chop or a simple trim.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Friends cast reunite - but where is Jennifer Aniston?

The 51-year-old star is a bit of a trendsetter when it comes to her mane. She rose to fame on Friends in the nineties, playing character Rachel Green, and her blonde hairstyle, affectionately dubbed 'The Rachel', instantly became iconic with fans scrambling to get her look.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston fans react as she misses Friends reunion

MORE: Jennifer Aniston wows with chic hair transformation

Viewers were looking forward to the upcoming Friends reunion, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March and was later pushed to May.

Now, there's no set date. Jennifer previously told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

Jennifer shared a fun selfie with her hairdresser

In June, Jennifer and her co-star Lisa Kudrow also took part in a Friends Q&A for Variety's YouTube channel. During the chat, Lisa admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, teasing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's secret nickname revealed - find out what her friends call her

Jennifer is also BFFs with her other co-star Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show; she's even godmother to Courteney's 16-year-old daughter Coco. The friends also keep in touch with the rest of the gang – Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.