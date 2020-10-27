Katy Perry stuns as a brunette in makeup-free bedroom selfie with Orlando Bloom The celebrity couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August

Katy Perry has changed her appearance over the years and while she now sports a blonde bob, the Smile hitmaker is a natural brunette.

Orlando Bloom took fans on a trip down memory lane over the weekend as he shared a series of photos of the pair from over the years to mark Katy's birthday, including a bedroom selfie showing the singer with brunette hair.

In the picture, Katy looked stunning with no makeup as she posed alongside her fiancé in their bedroom in Beverly Hills.

Over time, Katy has also experimented with red hair, and often wears colourful wigs in her music videos.

The American Idol judge is also a fan of extensions, and was recently pictured with long, wavy hair in a promo video for Camp Katy, which she posted on Instagram.

Katy Perry as a brunette in a sweet throwback photo with Orlando Bloom

Katy isn't afraid of change either and rocked a stylish pixie cut in 2017, and explained the reason for her "edgier" look during an interview on the Viceland series The Therapist.

She explained: "I'm really strong as Katy Perry and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson.

Katy is a natural brunette

"People like talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes."

Katy has been keeping a low profile since welcoming baby daughter Daisy Dove in August, but recently shared promo photos of herself dressed up ahead of the new series of American Idol.

In the snapshots, Katy looked stunning with her hair styled in waves, as she posed in a cow print dress and hat.

The American Idol judge often experiments with her hair

Fans are anticipating a first photo of baby Daisy but her protective parents have chosen not to share any pictures of their daughter with the public so far, and may decide to keep her out of the spotlight during the first few years of her life.

Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Hollywood star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

