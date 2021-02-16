8 crazy hair gadgets you can find on Amazon that you didn't know existed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the click of a button, you'll be able to create salon-quality hairstyles in no time! Amazon is offering a wide selection of crazy hair gadgets that you didn't know existed. From beehive styling clips to ponytail hooks, silicone curlers to fishtail braiding tools, these game-changing gadgets are sure to transform your hair. Whether you're looking to improve your plaiting skills or searching for new ways to craft a glam updo, there's a whole host of Amazon buys perfect for the job.

SHOP: Top 10 Amazon best sellers that shoppers can't live without

Transform your ponytails and braids with this topsy turvy hair tool.

Topsy tail hair tool, £4.99, Amazon

MORE: 9 cheap Amazon products that look expensive - but cost less than a tenner

Channel Bridgitte Bardot and add some volume to your usual styles curtesy of this beehive hair clip set. With six pieces at three different sizes, you'll be able to choose how much drama you want to bring to your updos.

Beehive pump up hair tool, £5.99, Amazon

READ: Money-saving alert! 10 best Amazon Subscribe and Save deals you can shop right now

This hairstyling gadget does just about everything. A 2-in 1 straightener and curler, you can use it as a ceramic flat iron, hair straightener, curling iron or hair crimper.

Straightener and Curler, £15.99, Amazon

Use this practical styling tool to create an array of different braids with ease.

Clip braid tool, £2.65, Amazon

These ponytail holder hooks are made up of elastic bands and metal hooks. Suited to anyone with thick, curly, or long hair, they'll keep your hair tied up firmly in a ponytail for long periods of time.

Ponytail hooks, £4.99, Amazon

Looking to grow your hair long? Say hello to this dry and wet manual head scalp massage brush. The ultimate multi-tasker, it deeply cleans hair roots, massages the scalp, stimulates scalp cells for scalp treatment, relieves hair loss and promotes hair growth, all the while exfoliating and removing dandruff, relieving stress and relaxing muscles.

Hair scalp massager shampoo brush, £5.99, Amazon

Say goodbye to heat damage with this 40 piece silicone curling set. All you have to do is towel dry wet hair and then wrap the hair around the silicone roll, rolling it to your preferred length, and then flip the silicone. Wear your rollers to bed and in the morning you'll wake up with gorgeous, healthy curls.

Joeyer 40 piece magic silicone hair curlers, £8.49, Amazon

This hair braiding tool can be used to create the perfect fishtail plait.

Fishtail braiding tool, £0.86, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.