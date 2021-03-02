Kelly Brook floors fans with gorgeous hair transformation The star took to Instagram

Kelly Brook took to Instagram on Tuesday to share another look at her gorgeous new F&F range, and we're utterly besotted with her new hairstyle.

The model is now sporting a sweeping side fringe, and also appears to have had her tresses lightened.

MORE: Gwen Stefani looks totally different after surprising hair transformation

Kelly first showed off her new look last week, much to the delight of her social media followers, who were quick to gush over the star's chic fringe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook surprises boyfriend Jeremy Parisi with the best card

"I absolutely love these Mom Jeans from @fandfclothing they are So comfy :) and the Denim is sustainable," the 41-year-old wrote, and it wasn't long before sweet comments started to pile up beneath her post.

"What a gorgeous hair do," said one.

"THE FRINGE [flame emoji]," gushed another, with a third echoing: "Your hair looks beautiful."

RELATED: Kelly Brook poses topless in bed with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi – fans react

SHOP: Want sleek hair that lasts for months? Everyone is talking about this new cult at-home styling treatment

Kelly showed off her new look on Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Brook's breathtaking garden looks like a winter wonderland

Kelly often leaves her Instagram fans speechless with her flawless photos, and to mark Valentine's Day, nearly broke the internet when she posted a sizzling picture of herself and long-time boyfriend Jeremy Parisi posing in bed without any clothes on.

The black-and-white picture showed Kelly resting on Jeremy's shoulder with her left hand resting on his chest whilst they both looked towards the camera.

Her stunning diamond ring, which she has been wearing since July 2019, could also be seen on her ring finger.

"My forever Valentine / ma valentine pour toujours," she captioned it, alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to react to the daring picture, with many congratulating Jeremy for having Kelly in his life. "Such a lucky man," one wrote, whilst another said: "He's so lucky."

"Luckiest man on earth," remarked a third and a fourth agreed: "He is the luckiest person in the world."

Kelly has been engaged four times in the past but has admitted that her next one will definitely end in marriage - and all signs point to Jeremy being the lucky groom.

The pair have been dating since 2015.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.