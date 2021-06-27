Gemma Atkinson showed off a new hair look at the weekend – and we love it! The actress and presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses of her transformation.

In the first, a photo showed her sitting in front of a mirror at the hairdressers, with foils covering the top of her head.

The mum-of-one captioned it: "Could I BE wearing any more foils?!" @emilyrosemonksalon Blonder and shorter is about to go down!"

Gemma then shared a short video which showed her moving her head from side to side to show off the stunning results.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off gorgeous hair transformation

The 36-year-old's hair was blonder and shorter, as promised, and bounced in loose waves that fell just above the star's shoulders.

Gemma wore natural makeup and a pink sweatshirt as she smiled for the camera, clearly pleased with her makeover.

The star chronicled her hair makeover on Instagram

"Fresh cut & colour in the new salon! (Which is amazing btw)," she captioned the video.

It was a lighter moment for the star, who made a huge decision this week, as she shared with fans on Wednesday.

The former Emmerdale star revealed that she had taken the decision to be tested for heart problems because her dad died from a heart attack when Gemma was just 17.

Gemma looked stunning after her transformation

Writing on Instagram, the mum-of-one shared: "Today’s the day. After putting it off for almost 20 years (mainly in fear of finding something wrong) I’ve decided to have a full heart MOT. I think my dad would be pleased I’m finally doing it, and being a parent myself I kinda feel I have even more of that responsibility."

The 2017 Strictly finalist shares her daughter Mia, 23 months, with her fiancé, pro dancer Gorka Marquez, who she met on the set of the BBC competition.

The couple weren't paired together on the show but started dating after the series wrapped, welcoming their daughter on 4 July 2019.

