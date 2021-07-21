Stacey Solomon reveals she feels like 'new woman' after appearance change The pregnant Loose Women is so relatable!

Stacey Solomon finally had some time to pamper herself after not needing to take her boys on the school run – and she revealed that she feels like a whole new person as a result!

The down-to-earth star took to her Instagram Stories, where she wrote: "Good morning. School's out, I had no school runs today so I actually washed, dried and straightened my hair and I feel like a new woman."

SEE: Pregnant Stacey Solomon's surprise hen party looks unreal

Stacey shared the candid admission over an image of her hand holding up a cuppa and went on: "I have absolutely nowhere to go but I'm swooshing myself around the house like Mariah Carey. Happy bloomin' Wednesday everyone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon looks stunning in hair transformation video

The mum-of-three didn't leave her followers hanging, however, she went on to show a video of herself adding product to her hair before drying it – and then another showing the transformation from dried hair to smooth, silky, straightened locks.

READ: Stacey Solomon shares pregnancy worry as she prepares for her baby girl

SEE: Stacey Solomon shows off growing baby bump in chic swimsuit on secluded beach retreat

Stacey looked lovely in the clips, but they showed just how much work goes into styling her long thick hair – it's no wonder she only goes all-out once a week!

Stacey shared the candid admission to Instagram

The 31-year-old might not have had anywhere to be on Wednesday, but she's certainly been keeping busy, not least preparing the nursery at home for the arrival of her fourth child.

Stacey and her fiancé, actor and presenter Joe Swash, are expecting a baby girl who will be their second child together.

They're already doting parents to two-year-old Rex and Stacey has two older sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine. Joe shares his oldest son Harry, 14, with his ex.

On Tuesday, Stacey proudly showed off the transformation she has made so far to their little girl's nursery.

The Loose Women presenter took to Instagram to share a video of herself adding wooden panels to the wall of what will be her daughter's nursery and painting with a pink wash.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.