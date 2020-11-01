Catherine Zeta-Jones as a blonde has to be seen to be believed The Chicago actress is renowned for her long, dark hair

Catherine Zeta-Jones is no stranger to experimenting with her look but the Chicago actress rarely changes her hair colour and is renowned for her dark 'do.

However, the Darling Buds of May star delighted fans over the weekend after revealing what she would look like as a blonde.

Taking to Instagram, Catherine shared a throwback photo of herself dressed up as Jean Harlow for a Halloween event several years ago.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones gives tour inside her New York home

In the photo, Michael Douglas' wife looked stunning with a blonde bob styled in waves, and was dressed in a sheer sequin-embellished gown.

"I would dress up as Jean Harlow every year if I could. This look was so much fun," Catherine wrote in the caption.

Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads as a blonde

The image was liked over 85,000 times, with Catherine's famous friends, including Jennifer Aniston approving her look.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's appearance too, with one writing: "You looked out of this world amazing," while another wrote: "Wow you look great." A third added: "Had to look twice, didn't know it was you at first."

The Hollywood star rocked a full fringe during her childhood

For years, Catherine has worn her brunette hair in a chic long 'do and often styles it in loose waves.

Recently, to mark her birthday in September, the mother-of-two shared a throwback photo of herself from her childhood, revealing she used to have blunt bangs when she was younger.

During the pandemic, Catherine has been keeping busy at home in New York, working on her homeware range, Casa Zeta Jones.

The actress has also been enjoying spending quality time with her family.

Catherine and Michael share children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17, and recently opened up about their time at home together during an Instagram Q&A.

Catherine has been enjoying spending quality time at home during the pandemic

When asked what they had been getting up to, she replied: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

Their children have now gone back to their studies and Catherine wished them good luck on social media too.

"Summer officially over in our family," she wrote alongside a photo of Dylan and Carys.

Catherine with Michael Douglas and daughter Carys

"Today both our young adults go back to studying. In different, unprecedented ways. I love you both.

"And to all kids out there. Knowledge is the key to life. So battle through. This too shall pass."

