Kylie Minogue looks flawless after gorgeous hair transformation We can't get this out of our heads!

Kylie Minogue looks glamorous no matter what she does, and she proved this on Saturday as she showcased a mini hair-transformation.

The star took a selfie opposite an extravagant mirror inside her home, and showed that she'd tied her long blonde locks into small buns.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue shares glimpse inside her lavish hallway

The Better the Devil You Know songstress struck a fierce pose on her steps, as she wore a red top, some white shorts, and a grey jumper slung over her shoulder and tied around the waist.

Alongside the grand mirror and the stairs, the shot also allowed a glimpse at some of Kylie's hall furnishings, including a small statue with its arms reaching up and a small bunch of flowers, presumably in a vase.

In the post's caption she questioned: "Who is mirroring who????" And it's a question that sent her fans into overdrive as they fell in love with the gorgeous shot.

"Looking hot pocket rocket," wrote one, while a second simply added: "Beaut," and a third referenced her sixth album, as they said: "Very Impossible Princess."

The star wowed with her new style

Many more of Kylie's 2.2 million followers were left gobsmacked by the photo and only commented with strings of heart emojis.

The star has spent the past few weeks wowing her fans with some glamorous hair transformation, as she relived some of her best moments with throwbacks.

In one instance, the I Should Be So Lucky hitmaker flashed back to the 1990s where she looked beautiful with a fringe and some stunning red hair, while she styled out an eye-catching crop top.

A follow-up black-and-white shot saw the former Neighbours star baring her abs in the item, which was paired with some hotpants. As always, she kept her caption brief, as she only wrote: "#FBF Back when……."

Kylie loves a hair transformation

Another example had her showing off some flowing long hair and she looked beautiful with her locks flowing past her shoulders, as she stretched her arms out toward the camera.

In the black-and-white shot, she had gotten down onto all-fours in what looked to be a luxurious pyjama set.

"Well, well ... hello hair!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #throwback and #fbf.

