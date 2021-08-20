Kylie Minogue stuns fans with epic red hair look and crop top She looks so different!

Kylie Minogue has rocked many different looks and styles since she first stepped out onto the world stage, and she always loves reminding fans of her past successes.

MORE: Kylie Minogue looks incredible with long flowing hair

And to celebrate 'Flashback Friday', the Better the Devil You Know hitmaker stunned her fans with some throwbacks from when she had red hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue shares flirty jumpsuit video

The star flashed back to the 1990s where she looked beautiful with the fringe and darker coloured 'do, while she styled out an eye-catching crop top.

A follow-up black-and-white shot saw the former Neighbours star baring her abs in the item, which was paired with some hotpants.

As always, she kept her caption brief, as she only wrote: "#FBF Back when……."

Her fans fell in love with the gorgeous shots, and many flooded the comments section with compliments for the timeless beauty.

Fans loved the gorgeous shot

"That hairstyle is everything," wrote one, while another simply added: "Gorgeous," and a third only posted: "Beautiful."

MORE: Kylie Minogue looks phenomenal in flirty red dress

MORE: Kylie Minogue amazes fans in beautiful jaw-dropping outfit

Many other of the star's 2.2 million followers were left speechless, posting a series of flame and heart emojis; some even opted for some palm tree ones.

Kylie is no stranger to a throwback post, and the Spinning Around singer regularly treats her fans to some epic images.

Last week, she showed just how effortlessly glamorous she could be, when she posted a throwback where she looked like a beautiful showgirl.

Kylie had lost her iconic long hair, instead rocking a beautiful bob hairstyle, some stunning eye-glitter and a show-stopping headpiece which flowed into an earring.

Kylie knows just how to stun her fans

"SHOWGIRL #tbt," is all she wrote for the post's caption.

"One of my fave photos ever," enthused one. "White Diamond," said another, while a third added: "Always my favourite."

As ever, the post also left plenty of commenters speechless, as they posted heart eyes or blue and yellow heart emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.