Kylie Minogue wows fans with sun-kissed makeup-free selfie The singer is looking lovely as ever!

Kylie Minogue shared a rare makeup-free photo with her fans on Wednesday, and they were quick to compliment the pop princess.

The singer took to Instagram, where she posted a picture that showed her blowing a kiss to the camera as she held up a small bouquet of white flowers in one hand.

SEE: Kylie Minogue amazes fans in beautiful jaw-dropping outfit

The glamorous star wore a multi-coloured vest top and tortoiseshell glasses and her blonde hair was tied back, showing off her flawless skin.

She captioned the gorgeous image: "Hi #Lovers, sending you all [smiling emoji] & [blowing a kiss emoji.]"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue shares flirty video as she poses in just a jumper

It looked like Kylie was in her garden as to her left was a fence and behind her some lush green plants could just be seen.

MORE: Kylie Minogue shows off new hair look as she poses in boyfriend's shirt

SEE: Kylie Minogue's luxury London home costs 72x UK average

The blonde beauty's fans rushed to the comment section, where they shared their approval of the new picture. "EVERYTHING," one simply wrote, adding a yellow heart emoji.

Others gushed: "Oh girl, I love you so much" and: "More pics like this!!!" "You look beautiful without makeup," another added, with a like-minded fan agreeing: "I absolutely love it when I see you au natural. It’s absolutely gorgeous."

Kylie showed off her natural beauty in the new photo

Other followers simply dropped heart eyes emojis to signify their enthusiasm. In more than 30 years of fame, Kylie has always kept her fans guessing about what look she will rock next, as she proved recently.

Last week, the 52-year-old celebrated 'Flashback Friday' by sharing throwback images from her time with red hair back in the 1990s.

She also posted a black-and-white shot which showed the former Neighbours star baring her abs in a crop top and hotpants.

As always, she kept her caption brief, as she only wrote: "#FBF Back when……." The Australian's fans loved the reminder of Kylie's past outfit glory, and inundated her with compliments, including: "That hairstyle is everything," and: "Beautiful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.