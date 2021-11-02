Jennifer Aniston's fave detangling hair brush is on Amazon - and it's shockingly affordable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Aniston's hair has been iconic since she first debuted the Rachel cut on Friends back in the 1990s, and we’re always keeping an eye out for her hair care secrets.

So when the Morning Show star revealed her hair care routine on Instagram, we paid close attention to the details - like the two hair brushes she uses to keep her gorgeous mane looking great.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shows off her haircare routine - and favourite brushes

One brush she uses in the short clip appears to be a rose gold luxury hair brush from Japanese brand S-Heart-S - a favourite of her hairstylist Chris McMillan - that we found for upwards of £50 ($57) on eBay.

The other is the Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry Brush, an Amazon bargain at £12 ($11)!

Jen uses the Flex Dry Brush after applying her Lolavie Glossing Detangler

Jen shared her two-step haircare routine on Instagram, first spraying Lolavie Glossing Detangler on her damp hair and brushing it through with the Wet Brush.

Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry Brush, £11.71/$10.98, Amazon

Then, she applies Lolavie Perfecting Leave-In , combing it through her hair with her fingers.

Jen swaps to her rose gold hair brush to show off the gorgeous finished results

In the next clip, voilà! The megastar's hair is dry and extremely glossy - and she uses the sleek rose gold S-Heart-S Brush to brush through, showing off her healthy tresses.

S-Heart-S Scalp Brush, £50.33/$57.36, eBay

BARGAIN BUY: Fernida Rose Gold Scalp Brush, £12.99/$22.99, Amazon

Amazon shoppers love the Wet Brush Pro, which has a 4-7 out of 5-star rating. Meanwhile, Jennifer’s hair stylist Chris McMillan has raved about the luxe Japanese-made S-Heart-S brush, which is designed to stimulate the scalp but (as Jen demonstrated) can be used for styling, too.