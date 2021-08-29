Gemma Atkinson wows with stunning hair transformation The former Strictly Come Dancing star looks so glam!

Actress and presenter Gemma Atkinson gave fans the chance to see her gorgeous hair makeover at the weekend, and she's looking fabulous!

The mum-of-one took to Instagram, where she shared a video before a girls' night out with her friends while her daughter Mia, two, enjoyed some time with Gemma's sister.

The former Emmerdale star revealed that her blonde hair had been chopped into a long bob as well as darkened to make the upkeep easier.

Speaking directly to the camera, the star said: "Told Emma [her hairdresser] I was worried about my roots coming through… so we went a little bit darker. Still blonde, but caramels and fudges."

We can't fault the decision, as it looks so healthy and glossy, yet long enough to pull back into a ponytail for one of the DJ's signature fitness sessions!

Earlier in the summer, Gemma went for a lighter, blonder look, even sharing a photo of herself in the salon with a head full of foils!

Gemma previously embraced a lighter blonde style

The mum-of-one captioned it: "Could I BE wearing any more foils?!" @emilyrosemonksalon Blonder and shorter is about to go down!"

Gemma then shared a short video that showed her moving her head from side to side to show off the stunning results.

The 36-year-old's hair was not only blonder and shorter but bounced in loose waves that fell just above her shoulders.

Gemma wore natural makeup and a pink sweatshirt as she smiled for the camera, clearly pleased with her makeover.

Gemma and Gorka are currently apart while he prepares for Strictly

"Fresh cut & colour in the new salon! (Which is amazing btw)," she captioned the video.

It's no wonder Gemma is looking for something more manageable at the moment, however, as her fiancé, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, is away training for the new series.

Last week, the star posted photos on his Instagram of Gemma holding Mia, captioning the snaps: "Missing My girls @glouiseatkinson."

Gemma replied: "We miss you too papa," with a heart emoji. Aww!

