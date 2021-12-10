Jennifer Love Hewitt looks so different after huge hair transformation We almost didn't recognize her

Jennifer Love Hewitt has switched things up for the holidays and revealed a stunning new hairstyle.

The 9-1-1 star turned heads with her eye-catching new tresses which are dark, short and so pretty.

Jennifer debuted the style on her Instagram stories as she filmed herself with a fun filter too.

She wrote: "New cut of the new year @nikkilee901. I guess this cut is called a Bixie. Bob/pixie."

Fans will no doubt love her new look which she's been working up to for over a month.

She cut her locks a little back in November, and even dyed them blue.

Jennifer is on maternity leave after welcoming her third child, a baby boy named Aidan, and show writers decided to make her character Maddie leave Los Angeles in episode three of season five, suffering from postpartum depression.

Jennifer went for the chop!

The new mom had been struggling with motherhood and chose to leave her daughter Jee-Yun with her father, Chim, but Chim and Jee then also left the city to find her.

But the show's cast are eagerly awaiting therr return and Oliver Stark spoke exclusively to HELLO! in a lengthy interview to revecal: "They are so integral and rays of sunshine when watching the show.

"Jennifer has been on maternity leave and at some point that will come to an end and I can't wait to see her back."

Off-screen, Aidan James is Jennifer's third child with husband Ben Hallisay, with whom she also shares seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

Jennifer shared a photo of her decorated belly before birth

The TV and film star announced the birth of her son by sharing a snap of her baby bump covered in stickers that read "it's a boy," and "almost cooked".

Jennifer captioned the emotional post with: "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit.

"It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.' It was my greatest honor to go and collect you, Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting."

