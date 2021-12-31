Peter Andre divides fans with new look – see photo The Mysterious Girl singer is currently on holiday

During an idyllic family holiday to Dubai, Peter Andre has unveiled a brand-new curly hairdo to his followers, and he's left everyone divided.

The Mysterious Girl singer opened up a debate about his new hair by asking fans their opinion. "The curls are out in force, curls?" he wrote with yes or no options on an Instagram Stories poll.

At the time, the results stood at 70 per cent in favour of the voluminous look and 30 per cent who were not so sure.

Peter himself looked rather pleased with the style as he sported a beaming smile while snapping the sun-soaked selfie.

Peter asked for opinions on his new hair

While Peter has been away, he has been sharing glimpses of his glamorous holiday on Instagram, including lots of adorable family photos of the quality time they have been spending together.

The family are enjoying their break

On Wednesday, the family headed out to dinner at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, located at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and Peter and his son Junior looked handsome as they posed with their arms around each other.

The following day, Peter gushed about his eldest daughter Princess. The father-and-daughter duo posed together, with Peter donning a blue T-shirt and matching cap as well as a pair of sunglasses.

Wife Emily has been getting in on the photo opportunities too, cosying up to her husband for a silly pouty photo earlier in the week.

Fans loved this cute snap of Peter and Emily

The father-of-four captioned the picture with a simple heart emoji, and many of his followers dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section in response.

Others complimented the pair with sweet tributes that included: "Gorgeous couple," "Lovely picture of the both of you," "Looking good guys," and: "Ahh, sweet."

It appears as though the family could be staying in the UAE to see in the New Year – what a perfect start to 2022!

