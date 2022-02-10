The secret to Meghan Markle's thick and glossy hair revealed – and it's in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has long inspired hair envy with her beautiful brunette tresses, leaving royal fans desperate to discover her top beauty buys. So, what's the secret behind Meghan's luscious locks? Turns out she's a huge fan of Kérastase's Oleo-Relax haircare range – which she uses "religiously."

Speaking to Beauty Banter, the royal cited Kérastase's Masquintense & Oleo-Relax lines as her favourites, and thanks to Amazon's February sale, you can shop a number of the brand's bestselling products at a fraction of the cost.

Available in two different treatments for both thick and fine hair, the Nutritive Masquintense is designed to replenish fibres from root to tip, leaving hair silky, shiny and supple. Revered for its hydrating formula, simply apply the masque as part of your bath or shower routine and rinse out for enhanced shine – so easy.

As well as receiving Meghan's seal of approval, the masque boasts plenty of rave reviews from customers, with one writing:

Meghan is a huge fan of Kérastase's Oleo-Relax haircare range

"I've tried everything...professional products, natural products including mayonnaise and coconut oil and nothing compares to this for instant hydration. I've used it for 4 years and have tried other products along the way. This is the only thing that works for my hair (coloured twice per year, mid-long length, daily heat appliances and anaemia to boot!)"

Kerastase Nutritive Masqueintense (for thick hair), was £32.21 NOW £29.40 / $44.12, Amazon

Another commented: "Love this product. Have a lot of long coarse hair and this keeps it in beautiful condition. Soft, shiny and much more manageable."

Kerastase Nutritive Masqueintense (for fine hair), was £27.30 NOW £20.80 / $37.95, Amazon

Another of Duchess Meghan's favourite haircare brands is Wella, and she's particularly "obsessed" with the Luminous Smoothing Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she said. "I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil, was £8.95 NOW £3.89 / $22.99, Amazon

Reduced from £8.95 to £3.89 in the Amazon sale, the ultra-affordable product, used after styling, contains natural ingredients including Camellia Oil and White Tea Extract.

