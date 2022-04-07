Jennifer Aniston's silky hair is down to this £12.99 horse shampoo - and it's in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Aniston has been serving us hair inspiration for decades, from cult 90s favourite 'The Rachel' to her more recent red carpet beachy waves. No matter the style, it always looks enviably healthy and glossy.

So what's the former Friends star's secret? Jen is believed to be a longtime fan of horse hair brand Mane 'N Tail. Yes, you read that right. As the name suggests it was originally created to help keep show ponies’ manes and tails looking strong and shiny, but its popularity quickly grew when their owners realised it worked wonders for them too.

Jennifer Aniston's hair when she starred as Rachel in Friends

If you want to try it out for yourself, the shampoo and conditioner duo is now in the Amazon spring sale, where you can pick up the set for just £12.99. With over 5,000 five-star reviews, promising thicker, stronger and faster growing hair, it’s one of the top-rated hair products on the website. *Immediately adds to cart*

Mane 'n Tail Moisturising Shampoo & Conditioner, was £13.98, now £12.99, Amazon

So how does it work? The exclusive micro-enriched protein-packed formula strengthens hair, with key ingredients Vitamin E and provitamin B5 ensuring it’s also deeply nourished. The brand says the shampoo is "fortified with moisturisers and emollients that help to provide body, shine and manageability", while also claiming it provides "down to the scalp" cleansing action without stripping your hair of its natural oils. Impressive.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Check out Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show

It's not just Jennifer who swears by the brand. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian and Demi Moore are all also reportedly part of its celebrity following. Even Hailey Bieber has admitted to using their products in her beauty routine: "On most days, I pull [my hair] back and use Mane 'n' Tail leave-in conditioner as my hairspray to nourish it and prevent breakage but still look styled," she once told Marie Claire.

If it's good enough for A-Listers...

