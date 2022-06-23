Jennifer Aniston's fave detangling hair brush is just £9 - we're adding to cart right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jennifer Aniston's hair has been iconic since she first debuted the Rachel cut on Friends back in the 1990s - and she is showing that you don't have to necessarily splash a lot of cash to look fabulous, using a detangling hair brush that costs just £9 ($6.99).

The Morning Show star revealed her hair care routine on Instagram, and we paid close attention to the details - like the brushes she uses to keep her famous tresses in great shape.

Jen used the £9 Wet Brush Flex Dry Brush after applying her Lolavie Glossing Detangler

Sure, one brush she loves is a rose gold luxury hair brush from Japanese brand S-Heart-S - a favourite of her hairstylist Chris McMillan - that we found for £98.

But the other is the Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry Brush, an Amazon bargain.

JEN'S BARGAIN BRUSH: Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry Brush, £9 / $6.99, Amazon

Amazon shoppers love the Wet Brush Pro as much as Jen does - it has earned a 4.6 out of 5-star rating.

Jennifer Aniston's two-step hair care routine

Jen shared her two-step haircare routine on Instagram, first spraying Lolavie Glossing Detangler on her damp hair and brushing it through with the Wet Brush.

Then, she applied Lolavie Perfecting Leave-In , combing it through her hair with her fingers.

Jen swapped to her rose gold hair brush to show off the gorgeous finished results

In the next clip, voilà! The megastar's hair is dry and extremely glossy - and she uses the sleek rose gold S-Heart-S Brush to brush through.

S-Heart-S Scalp Brush, £98, Smallable

Jennifer’s hairstylist Chris McMillan has raved about the luxe Japanese-made S-Heart-S brush, which is designed to stimulate the scalp but (as Jen demonstrated) can be used for styling, too.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shows off her haircare routine - and favourite brushes

