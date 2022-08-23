The hair and beauty booking app you need in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is your diary is filling up quicker than you can say 'Not another hen do'? Then it's likely that you're going to be booking in for some beautifying. Booksy is the handy app where you can book your hair and beauty treatments in minutes.

Whether it's the monthly massage you promised yourself or an emergency spray tan for your brand-new slinky dress, say hello to your new mobile bestie.

Meet the app that will change the way you do beauty appointments

Forget calling your hair stylist or popping into your local beauty salon, you can simply have an appointment booked in a few clicks.

As well as routine bookings with your regulars, I found Booksy so good for finding new salons and beauty parlours because you can search for what's near you.

Insider tip... take advantage of the 'special offers' filter if you're looking for a bargain beauty treatment.

There's a portfolio section where the salons can upload their favourite work, but the reviews are the best bit. Honest comments and real photos from customers that have been there before you.

I went for a colour transformation with balayage

I was won over by the cascading waves of gorgeous colour showcased in the Hair By Knight reviews and took the plunge for a balayage transformation at this swanky Bristol salon.

I paid a deposit, and it was booked in seconds. I was able to schedule a skin test and consultation on the app too, and then I had a handy reminder a day before my appointment.

The consultation was a friendly chat with Lucy, the salon owner, about what I wanted, and I flashed the obligatory 'I've seen these cute styles on Instagram' photos.

On the day, Lucy talked through exactly what she was going to do so I knew what to expect, and as she worked her way through my hair, I got the lowdown on her journey into business.

Booksy helped me find an amazing salon in my area

It was eight years ago when she and her dad snapped up a local shop space that came up for rent and the then 19-year-old space took it upon herself to design the salon. Think exposed bricks and hanging plants. Read: great for Instagram.

Lucy explained that Booksy was a great tool for her getting new customers, and it's handy for the team because bookings can be made at any time of day, even without the salon being open.

They only use Milk_Shake products and the kind-on-hair brand left my locks feeling amazing. With a few inches off and new sun-kissed honey hues in my hair, I skipped out of the salon. On my walk home I left a quick Booksy review and I'm already eyeing up beauty treatments in my area.

