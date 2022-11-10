Kate Hudson stuns with head-turning new look you wouldn't expect The actress looked like a real-life princess

Kate Hudson had a real-life princess moment on Wednesday as she showed off a striking hair transformation with fans online. The Hollywood star debuted a fresh set of blonde locks via her Instagram Stories – channeling Rapunzel with her latest look.

The mother-of-three looked radiant as she displayed her freshly dyed platinum tresses for all to gush over. Boasting a gleaming light blonde tone, a cascading straightened style, a mane of thick layers and a slightly off-center parting, Kate served up some serious hair goals.

The star opted for a natural makeup look in the clip – letting her silky 'do take center stage. A flawless complexion, a nude lip and thickly brushed brows complemented her sandy crop.

Kate relaxed as she enjoyed the final outcome of her hair transformation which she subsequently showed off via social media. She captioned the short video: "I love you so much @colorbymattrex."

Kate Hudson showed off he luscious blonde locks

Kate Hudson is no stranger to the red carpet, in fact, it's essentially the star's personal runway. The actress never fails to incite fashion frenzy with her premiere-ready clothing and hairstyles – and her sartorial concoction is one not to be missed.

The 43-year-old recently attended the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Madrid alongside her co-stars, looking sublime in sequins. Sporting an outfit crafted by Halpern Studio, Kate dazzled in a rainbow, sequin-clad midi skirt which boasted hues of aqua, candy floss pink and rose gold.

The star incited some serious hair envy with her new look

The actress paired the high-waisted, mermaid-style skirt with a shimmering lilac top featuring a wrap effect and an azure and gold sequin-scattered halterneck. The top was carefully tied at the front, showcasing a floppy yet feminine bow which drew the eye.

Kate completed her unmissable aesthetic by clasping a holographic, lilac-toned clutch bag with a shimmering moonstone finish. A selection of chunky gold jewellery amped up the glamour of her sparkling attire, in addition to a radiant beauty blend.

